GOP congressman: Special prosecutor needed for Russia probe
There are 5 comments on the New Canaan News-Review story from 6 hrs ago, titled GOP congressman: Special prosecutor needed for Russia probe. In it, New Canaan News-Review reports that:
Congressman Darrell Issa speaks with members of the media following his speech during the California Republican Party's 2017 Organizing Convention in Sacramento, CA, on Saturday February 25, 2017. WASHINGTON - A Republican congressman has called for a special prosecutor to investigate whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election and was in touch with President Donald Trump 's team during the campaign.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
160
Location hidden
#1 5 hrs ago
Not a bad idea, if they ever produce real proof anything of consequence ever happened. Russia certainly did not alter the election nor did they alter the truths produced about Hillary Clinton.
#2 4 hrs ago
Really? and you know that how?
#3 3 hrs ago
Innuendo, wild presumption and jingoistic nonsense has ruled this issue. No evidence whatsoever has ever been established by any agency, or person, that Russia had any influence whatsoever on the election. It has been repeatedly proven, that even had they desired to do so, they would have been completely incapable of affecting any voting machines, counts, or process. The same unnamed sources claiming subjective and presumptive suspicions of Russia appear to be the same sources violating multiple laws by releasing confidential materials to intentionally undermine the President and his staff. The media pandering these unverified and nameless allegations repeatedly admit they have no evidence, but those admissions are always hidden within peculiar language and always sufficiently down in their articles, so that few read the admission of lack of authority. This type of jingoistic nonsense has been attempted by Democrats and others using old world views relevant to the Soviet era of many decades ago. It is not relevant to Russia today. Democrat leadership has encouraged this narrative as part of their empty, vicious and unwarranted attacks on a President intent on exposing their dishonesty and their own unConstitutional sabotage of the American system of government.
Those supporting such jingoism and lies refuse to confront the actual treason of the former President, as he imposed starvation and genocide in several countries on millions of people. Investigations of Russia dealings with US politicians would put Hillary Clinton in jail in consecutive terms to her conviction on other counts. She gave Russian companies control of 20% of American uranium reserves. Trump has no such profiteering actions, or Foundations. Issa is either falling for the false seditious narrative Democrats have used to excuse their perfidy of the past, or he is blind to Democrats expanding and misusing American military power around the globe for decades, while blaming Russia for expansionism simply not existing, which sounds more like McCain's irrational hysteria.
#4 3 hrs ago
The GOP's corruption is showing.
#5 3 hrs ago
Prosecute Hillary with what is exposed. The sedition and treason of Democrat operatives has gone far enough.
