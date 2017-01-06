George W. Bush on press and presidency: a Power can be very addictive, and it can be corrosivea
There are 29 comments on the San Bernardino County Sun story from 9 hrs ago, titled George W. Bush on press and presidency: a Power can be very addictive, and it can be corrosivea. In it, San Bernardino County Sun reports that:
Former President George W. Bush said Monday “we all need answers” on the extent of contact between President Donald Trump's team and the Russian government, and didn't rule out the idea that a special prosecutor could be necessary to lead an investigation. The Republican also defended the media's role in keeping world leaders in check, noting that “power can be addictive,” and warned against immigration policies that could alienate Muslims.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
|
#1 8 hrs ago
You know Washington and the liberal media are hopelessly corrupt when the liberal media is backing Bush.
Just like McCain, Bush ignores the fact that the liberal media is not even close to a free press. The liberal media is nothing more than the propaganda wing of the Democrat Globalist Party - And increasingly the propaganda wing of a complicit GOP.
Notice how the TREASONOUS establishment republicans are sounding more and more like Democrats - They are 2 sides of the same coin. And they are a one trick poney - Attack Trump, Attack Trump - Attack Trump.
The more they attack, the more damage they do to themselves.
It is helping to bury the Democrats permanently, and it will also begin to assist President Trump in on-going efforts to DRAIN THE SWAMP.
The key establishment republicans are among the biggest rubber stoppers at the bottom of the swamp in Washington. President Trump needs the full support of the American people to "PULL THE PLUG" on figures like McConnell, Ryan, Schumer, McCain, etc.
The war for America has just begun.
GODSPEED PRESIDENT TRUMP.
|
Surrey, Canada
|
#2 8 hrs ago
The Trumptards seem really angry at America for not accepting its new status as a puppet state of the Kremlin!
|
#6 7 hrs ago
I was wondering when that weasel W would pop up out of his hole again.
|
#7 7 hrs ago
Mr Trump is not perfect but the people didn't want old politics, so they sent these guys a message. The Republicans will do well to get with the program and try to bring good non-government jobs to the legal citizens who are out of work. The liberals always talk of spending to create jobs, but we all know taxes are going to be raised for what they come up with. The ones that start their union busting will loose a lot of support from the real hard working men and women also.
|
Surrey, Canada
|
#8 7 hrs ago
That's FUNNY!
Donald Trump, spoiled vain rich brat who has spent his whole life laughing at working people with his 1% buddies is a friend of organized labour?
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!
|
#9 6 hrs ago
I know of many union representatives who are praying for Mr Trump and are behind him and his efforts to help working people.
He will do well to not harm unions and just leave well enough alone with them, if he wants their love and support. The brothers and sisters in unions all across America are watching and I pary he doesn't let them down.
|
#10 6 hrs ago
You mean those 'working people' who refuse or are too stupid to learn new skills but think they are entitled to $30 per hour jobs.
|
#12 6 hrs ago
You do not understand. Seniority protections and agreements allow older employees to bid on the jobs they want and they are awarded a job if they are qualified for it. I worked for a railroad engineering department that had yearly training classes and rules tests to make us better informed and safer employees. The company benefits from a good relationship with its employees and productively is better also.
The company does not loose money by paying current wage and treating the employees right.
|
#13 6 hrs ago
"You know" like our so-called president has "People tell me".
A blatant lie told to soft pedal your opinion, nothing else.
If our so-called president was a friend of labor, he wouldn't have had 60 different contractors suing him for breech of contract.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2016/06/10/do...
|
Surrey, Canada
|
#14 6 hrs ago
They are praying for a thrice-married grandson of a pimmp? How sad for them.
|
#15 6 hrs ago
Â“We need an independent media to hold people like me to account,Â” Bush said. Â“Power can be very addictive, and it can be corrosive. And itÂ’s important for the media to call to account people who abuse their power, whether it be here or elsewhere.Â”
|
#16 6 hrs ago
F___Loon
grow a brain
|
#17 6 hrs ago
Great post.
Notice how Bush never said a word as Obama essentially defecated all America, our Constitution, the rule of law and the American people for 8 straight years.
President Trump is barely in office one month before Bush decides to attack him. And his argument is taken directly from the DNC playbook - It's not even a legitimate criticism.
Indeed, the Democrats and the Republicans are 2 sides of the same coin. They are united by their own greed for power and control - and all at America's expense.
The swamp in Washington must be drained - one way or another!
|
#18 6 hrs ago
Yes, you had a good Union job, the same kind that "conservatives" believe companies will supply to older unqualified Americans out of sheer goodwill if only they could get big enough tax breaks.
There are good companies out there that do care about and recognize the value & monetary return of investing in their employees, but they are few & far between.
|
#19 5 hrs ago
LOL!!!
Rather than draining the swamp, our so-called president has hired nothing but insiders from various industries to oversee regulation of their own industries.
What is particularly ironic about tRumpÂ’s swampy administration is that it is made up of, surprise, top Goldman Sachs alums, the notorious Wall Street firm that tRump repeatedly bashed during his campaign
The question now is whether the millions of people who voted for tRump because they thought Clinton was corrupt and believed he would clean things up will realize that they were conned by a charlatan.
Or will you continue buying into his faux-populist rhetoric, while his administration dismantles the regulatory apparatus and liberates big banks on Wall Street, ensuring a bigger and better economic crisis in the near future?
|
#20 5 hrs ago
You will feel differently once I am through rimming your butthole with my tongue.
HA HA HA HA HA HA!
|
#21 5 hrs ago
Many union brothers and sisters all across the country voted for Mr Trump and I have seen many branch lines of the railroad closed down because of the liberals who were in power the last 8 years.
We can all agree that the Democrats have been detrimental when it comes to jobs in the US. But both parties have abandoned working people who pay the taxes and carry the loads in America for way too long and this last election was a wake up call to all politicians that enough is enough.
|
Surrey, Canada
|
#22 5 hrs ago
Yes, under Obama a paltry 11.3 Million jobs were created, as we can all agree.
http://money.cnn.com/2017/01/06/news/economy/...
It just doesn't match up to the thick yellow stream of jobs Trump has guaranteed will splash over the face of America, millions and millions of them, any day now, believe me, believe me.....
|
#23 2 hrs ago
The most addictive part of power is the casual way in which aristocrats make everything a problem for the working class to sweat their way through. Bush lost his credibility to comment on the issue long ago.
|
#24 2 hrs ago
And most of the 11 million minimum wage jobs created require a paper hat and the ability to say "do you want fries with that?" in Spanish and English.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 undocumented immigrants arrested in Trenton
|3 min
|DR X
|19
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|3 min
|HITLER Alt-Right ...
|2,528
|DHS: Trump Border 'Wall' to Cost $21.6B, Take 3...
|7 min
|Jose Patton
|506
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|7 min
|JRB
|237,879
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|14 min
|Waikiki ripoff
|36,588
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|18 min
|Copout
|1,498,594
|Latinos Won't Turn Texas Blue Anytime Soon
|25 min
|Buddy Baker
|2
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|33 min
|Copout
|21,415
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|36 min
|Enter
|413,245
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|1 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|49
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC