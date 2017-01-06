There are on the San Bernardino County Sun story from 9 hrs ago, titled George W. Bush on press and presidency: a Power can be very addictive, and it can be corrosivea. In it, San Bernardino County Sun reports that:

Former President George W. Bush said Monday “we all need answers” on the extent of contact between President Donald Trump's team and the Russian government, and didn't rule out the idea that a special prosecutor could be necessary to lead an investigation. The Republican also defended the media's role in keeping world leaders in check, noting that “power can be addictive,” and warned against immigration policies that could alienate Muslims.

