Fourth Muslim group rejects federal grant to fight extremism

There are 4 comments on the Daily Herald story from 12 hrs ago, titled Fourth Muslim group rejects federal grant to fight extremism.

A California Islamic school wanted to keep an open mind before Donald Trump took office. But less than a month into Trump's presidency, the school rejected $800,000 in federal funds aimed at combatting violent extremism.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#2 4 hrs ago
Any national effort to combat "Islamic Extremism" is a threat to Arab-Muslim Americans wanting unrestricted entrance to the U.S., by members of their families in the countries on the "Restriction" list. It is also a threat to the preaching of Islamic extremism, in many Islamic mosques and societies in America. But Islamic extremism must be combatted no matter the opposition.
WATCHING LIVONIA

Dexter, MI

#3 3 hrs ago
good, dont take our federal money
Equal Treatment

Beverly, MA

#4 2 hrs ago
Is there Federal Grant Money available to Latter Day Saints to combat the FLDS?

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#5 2 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
Any national effort to combat "Islamic Extremism" is a threat to Arab-Muslim Americans wanting unrestricted entrance to the U.S., by members of their families in the countries on the "Restriction" list. It is also a threat to the preaching of Islamic extremism, in many Islamic mosques and societies in America. But Islamic extremism must be combatted no matter the opposition.
Considering the actual people causing armed chaos on American soil, that money would be better spent on mental health services for middle aged white radicalized right-wing Christian males.

Chicago, IL

