Fourth Muslim group rejects federal grant to fight extremism
There are 4 comments on the Daily Herald story from 12 hrs ago, titled Fourth Muslim group rejects federal grant to fight extremism. In it, Daily Herald reports that:
A California Islamic school wanted to keep an open mind before Donald Trump took office. But less than a month into Trump's presidency, the school rejected $800,000 in federal funds aimed at combatting violent extremism.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Herald.
|
#2 4 hrs ago
Any national effort to combat "Islamic Extremism" is a threat to Arab-Muslim Americans wanting unrestricted entrance to the U.S., by members of their families in the countries on the "Restriction" list. It is also a threat to the preaching of Islamic extremism, in many Islamic mosques and societies in America. But Islamic extremism must be combatted no matter the opposition.
|
#3 3 hrs ago
good, dont take our federal money
|
#4 2 hrs ago
Is there Federal Grant Money available to Latter Day Saints to combat the FLDS?
|
#5 2 hrs ago
Considering the actual people causing armed chaos on American soil, that money would be better spent on mental health services for middle aged white radicalized right-wing Christian males.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once again, Trump claims that just enough fraud...
|3 min
|Ms Sassy
|13
|Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ...
|3 min
|Ronald
|20
|GOP at war with itself (Mar '16)
|7 min
|Tm Cln
|2,933
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|11 min
|Obama who
|1,492,422
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|12 min
|Dee Dee Dee
|74
|Al Franken tells Maher: GOP senators privately ...
|13 min
|Pope Benedictum
|3
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|14 min
|Executiveorderand...
|20,166
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|15 min
|American Independent
|1,986
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|17 min
|taletha
|412,330
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|22 min
|WelbyMD
|237,946
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC