Former Democratic presidential candidate blasts media for 'onslaught' on Trump

There are 3 comments on the Silicon Alley Insider story from 10 hrs ago, titled Former Democratic presidential candidate blasts media for 'onslaught' on Trump. In it, Silicon Alley Insider reports that:

Former Democratic presidential candidate Lincoln Chafee defended Republican President Donald Trump on Tuesday against a tiresome "full onslaught" by the "mainstream media" - and says he can relate to the commander-in-chief's struggles. Chafee, a former U.S. senator and Rhode Island governor, said he saw issues with the media firsthand during his own 2016 run.

okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

27,737

Dump American Eagle

#1 9 hrs ago
There can be a voice of reason even among the demented..... WHO'DA thunk it?

Judged:

2

2

2

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,997

The Left Coast

#2 6 hrs ago
But without the 'mainstream' media it will be more difficult to turn the resistance into a full blown violent revolt.

Judged:

2

2

2

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#3 6 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
But without the 'mainstream' media it will be more difficult to turn the resistance into a full blown violent revolt.
That's what the unhinged wing nut libitards want.

Judged:

2

2

2

