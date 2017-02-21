Former Democratic presidential candidate blasts media for 'onslaught' on Trump
Former Democratic presidential candidate Lincoln Chafee defended Republican President Donald Trump on Tuesday against a tiresome "full onslaught" by the "mainstream media" - and says he can relate to the commander-in-chief's struggles. Chafee, a former U.S. senator and Rhode Island governor, said he saw issues with the media firsthand during his own 2016 run.
“Voters elect Big Bird”
Dump American Eagle
There can be a voice of reason even among the demented..... WHO'DA thunk it?
But without the 'mainstream' media it will be more difficult to turn the resistance into a full blown violent revolt.
That's what the unhinged wing nut libitards want.
