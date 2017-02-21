There are on the Silicon Alley Insider story from 10 hrs ago, titled Former Democratic presidential candidate blasts media for 'onslaught' on Trump. In it, Silicon Alley Insider reports that:

Former Democratic presidential candidate Lincoln Chafee defended Republican President Donald Trump on Tuesday against a tiresome "full onslaught" by the "mainstream media" - and says he can relate to the commander-in-chief's struggles. Chafee, a former U.S. senator and Rhode Island governor, said he saw issues with the media firsthand during his own 2016 run.

