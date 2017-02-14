For GOP, a dimmed zeal for investigations in Trump era
In this Feb. 14, 2017, photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan Wis., responds to reporters about the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Trump's national security adviser, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Republicans' ardor for investigations and oversight, on display throughout the Obama administration, has cooled off considerably with Donald Trump in the White House.
#1 9 hrs ago
What did he know and when did he know it?!!!!!!!!
#3 6 hrs ago
Democrats are again committing suicide. What did Obama know and when did he know it? Continued investigations will show only the Obama Administration connections to Russia, his promise to them that he would have "free hands after the election" and the Obama Shadow Government of 30 Thousand paid Leftist anarchists committed to disrupting all U.S. attempts to dissociate itself with Obama's arming and funding Islamist terrorist organizations and the Democrat Leftist"s close associations with Hamas tunnel building efforts to kill Israelis. Do Democrats really want Obama's secret dealings with Iran exposed? They will be.(If Obama's anarchist Leftist show up in masks to violent "protests", shoot them in the face.)
Obama's Shadow Presidency
https://tinyurl.com/jy8tn7x
#6 33 min ago
Blippin GOP.. It's about JOBS.. Your mission is to create JOBS and LOT'S OF THEM. We don't need winky-dink nerd detectives. We...need....JOBS!
#7 3 min ago
Trump can shut down any agencies that Democrats block his nominations for.
That's what I would do - defund that agency and transfer its employees to the Department of Alaska Mosquito Control.
The Democrats are stupid as seaweed.
