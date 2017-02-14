For GOP, a dimmed zeal for investigat...

For GOP, a dimmed zeal for investigations in Trump era

There are 4 comments on the Connecticut Post story from 11 hrs ago, titled For GOP, a dimmed zeal for investigations in Trump era. In it, Connecticut Post reports that:

In this Feb. 14, 2017, photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan Wis., responds to reporters about the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Trump's national security adviser, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Republicans' ardor for investigations and oversight, on display throughout the Obama administration, has cooled off considerably with Donald Trump in the White House.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
spocko

Oakland, CA

#1 9 hrs ago
What did he know and when did he know it?!!!!!!!!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#3 6 hrs ago
Democrats are again committing suicide. What did Obama know and when did he know it? Continued investigations will show only the Obama Administration connections to Russia, his promise to them that he would have "free hands after the election" and the Obama Shadow Government of 30 Thousand paid Leftist anarchists committed to disrupting all U.S. attempts to dissociate itself with Obama's arming and funding Islamist terrorist organizations and the Democrat Leftist"s close associations with Hamas tunnel building efforts to kill Israelis. Do Democrats really want Obama's secret dealings with Iran exposed? They will be.(If Obama's anarchist Leftist show up in masks to violent "protests", shoot them in the face.)

Obama's Shadow Presidency
https://tinyurl.com/jy8tn7x

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#6 33 min ago
Blippin GOP.. It's about JOBS.. Your mission is to create JOBS and LOT'S OF THEM. We don't need winky-dink nerd detectives. We...need....JOBS!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#7 3 min ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Democrats are again committing suicide. What did Obama know and when did he know it? Continued investigations will show only the Obama Administration connections to Russia, his promise to them that he would have "free hands after the election" and the Obama Shadow Government of 30 Thousand paid Leftist anarchists committed to disrupting all U.S. attempts to dissociate itself with Obama's arming and funding Islamist terrorist organizations and the Democrat Leftist"s close associations with Hamas tunnel building efforts to kill Israelis. Do Democrats really want Obama's secret dealings with Iran exposed? They will be.(If Obama's anarchist Leftist show up in masks to violent "protests", shoot them in the face.)

Obama's Shadow Presidency
https://tinyurl.com/jy8tn7x
Trump can shut down any agencies that Democrats block his nominations for.

That's what I would do - defund that agency and transfer its employees to the Department of Alaska Mosquito Control.

The Democrats are stupid as seaweed.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexican immigrant 'dreamer' in Seattle sues US ... 3 min Cheekz9539 17
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Earl 1,494,906
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 8 min Pro Ukraine_ 6,456
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 10 min north american do... 20,661
News US official: Russia deployed missile in violati... 11 min Flirts9578 12
News Obamacare is more popular than ever, so now Dem... 12 min kuda 3
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 14 min Tommy 24,635
News Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn r... 39 min Slurpz7574 126
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 1 hr Sharrp Shooter 412,121
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr District 1 236,957
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 hr Kisser6439 258,789
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,139 • Total comments across all topics: 278,908,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC