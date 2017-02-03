There are on the The Mississippi Press story from 12 hrs ago, titled Federal appeals court denies DOJ's request to immediately reinstate travel ban. In it, The Mississippi Press reports that:

A federal appeals court on Sunday denied the Justice Department's request for an immediate reinstatement of President Donald Trump's ban on accepting certain travelers and all refugees. The Trump administration had appealed a temporary order restraining the ban nationwide, saying a federal judge in Seattle overreached by "second-guessing" the president on a matter of national security.

