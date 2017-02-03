Federal appeals court denies DOJ's request to immediately reinstate travel ban
A federal appeals court on Sunday denied the Justice Department's request for an immediate reinstatement of President Donald Trump's ban on accepting certain travelers and all refugees. The Trump administration had appealed a temporary order restraining the ban nationwide, saying a federal judge in Seattle overreached by "second-guessing" the president on a matter of national security.
#1 10 hrs ago
Good news.
#2 5 hrs ago
Its the permanent decision that counts.That Judge does immigration on the side and he was biased.Trump will win at least 99 percent of it.
#3 5 hrs ago
Just a whizzing contest between the president and the judicial system. Both have their reasons but ultimately the president has the authority and it's about a two day reprieve which is probably practical. I'm betting that some other turd will gum up the bureaucracy so this is a revealing lesson on weasels at work.
I'm not sure I'd have been so abrupt to begin with but it's not my job. Being abrupt and unpredictable keeps the schemers on the defensive and there's a very good chance that the public resents the obstructionism being engaged in by the Washington elite. By the same token, Trump's cabinet is very new and a trial by fire may be a bit premature.
In the long run, he has to be very aggressive to keep momentum or he'll be a lame duck the way Obama was. After the Obamacare fiasco, Obama became a token and even his veep ran roughshod over him. Only real thing to his merit was his general policy of transparency. Too bad he cancelled it with his secret police and Guantanamo failure.
#4 4 hrs ago
This is the permanent decision. Trump would be better served asking congress for legislation. He's a stooge that is actually behind the curve in governmental regulations.
He will never get a Muslim Ban or the Religious Test because they are both illegal in the United States
#5 4 hrs ago
It is not nearly the permanent decision.He can just right another executive order with a couple changes.Even your judges ruling is only temporary.
#6 4 hrs ago
Non citizens not on US soil are not covered by the constituion.Get real.Even the judge in Boston said the president has the right to decide who comes in.He can bring all Christians in if he wants.Once the 50,000 are filled up thats it.
#7 4 hrs ago
You don't know if the Justices Department will appeal this decision. You're just wishing there is an appeal.
The hearings are set for Tuesday and Thursday.
The Muslim Ban and religious test are dead.
There will be plenty of disappointing federal court decisions in Donald Trump's presidency. Prepare for disappointments.
#8 4 hrs ago
Why did you mention people not on us soil? Donald Trump and no other president can ever bring in all Christians, that's a religious test and it's banned by the US Constitution
#9 4 hrs ago
That only includes people that already had a visa.The court cant take all the president and homeland security power.
#10 4 hrs ago
You are more loss on the laws of the United States than the Idiot Chief.
#11 4 hrs ago
Its no different than bringing in all Muslims like we are now.The Christians are being the most persecuted.
#12 3 hrs ago
The federal Immigration and Naturalization Act gives the president broad power over immigration.
#13 3 hrs ago
The Communist Democrats are certainly showing their true colors, as they celebrate a temporary victory of not vetting anyone coming into the country and not enforcing any immigration law. While Obama's favoring Muslims from terrorist plagued countries certainly brought some into the country, these celebrating twits don't care if a bunch of young, male Syrians start raping our young women, like they do women throughout Europe. They and Obama are responsible for all the rapes by Muslims in Europe, as Obama caused the illegal immigration crisis their, too. Democrats are not our friends if they don't tell the truth like the Democrat legislator from Hawaii, Tulsi Gabbard.
#14 3 hrs ago
The court is not subordinate to the President. If you believe otherwise then send Donald Trump an email yelling him to ignore the judge order.
#15 3 hrs ago
Judge Gorton found that while the Fifth Amendment protects Â“invidious discrimination by the Federal governmentÂ” against aliens, there is a difference between the constitutional rights enjoyed by non-citizens who have entered the U.S. and those outside of it.
Â“The decision to prevent aliens from entering the country is a Â‘fundamental sovereign attributeÂ’ realized through the legislative and executive branches that is largely immune from judicial control,Â” the judge wrote (citations omitted). In other words, the President has the right to make immigration decisions, without interference from the courts.
#16 3 hrs ago
True, but not the authority to violate the covenants of the US constitution
You guys are sorry useless citizens to not know the law as it's clearly defined in the constitution.
This is taught in 4th grade
#17 3 hrs ago
Lies slide off your fingers quite easily. You don't even know what is taught in 4th Grade.
It is the judge and the Leftist dominated 9th District Federal Court, who are violating the Constitution. They are not allowed to legislate from the bench. This will be corrected and you terrorist supporters will be shot in the head the next time you show up masked committing your arson and rioting.
#18 3 hrs ago
On aliens outside the country who aren't approved for visas and refugees status. However, the visa and refugee process and approval is also a legislatured and approved attribute of Congress. So granting visas and refugee documents entitled affected individuals to hearings as part of America's due process rights. Taking away a granted privilege requires due process
#19 3 hrs ago
Idiocy. Aliens have no due process rights, no Constitutional rights. They are either approved, or disapproved by process completely overseen by the President. Such was true in every Presidential term until you make up this crap out of the air.
|
The carve out for Christians is supremelyl There just cannot be any religious test use as a criteria for migration to the United States
|
