Ex-NHS Digital chief 'pressured to pass immigrants data to May's Home Office'
There are 2 comments on the Swindon Advertiser story from 14 hrs ago, titled Ex-NHS Digital chief 'pressured to pass immigrants data to May's Home Office'. In it, Swindon Advertiser reports that:
Kingsley Manning said the NHS body has been forced to hand over data that the Home Office would find useful since 'at least' 2005 The former head of NHS Digital has said he was put under "immense pressure" by the Home Office under Theresa May to release data on immigrants despite questioning the legality. Kingsley Manning said he was challenged for "daring" to question if there was a legal basis for handing over confidential patient data which would help the Home Office trace suspected illegal immigrants.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,145
Paris
|
#1 12 hrs ago
Now the trashing begins in England. A world of whiners as the educated pass them by. Usless idiots.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,145
Paris
|
#2 10 hrs ago
Schumer seeks 60-vote bar for TrumpÂ’s court pick, as Dems brace for fight..........hahahahahahahah ahaha..........that's not fair, just because we changed the rules doesn't mean you can.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|3 min
|Sharrp Shooter
|410,928
|3 states: Democratic attorneys general challeng...
|4 min
|Battle Tested
|90
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Pete
|1,488,482
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|5 min
|Tm Cln
|19,229
|Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists
|8 min
|Maude
|208
|Democrats see opening in Trump's stumble on tra...
|9 min
|Trump your President
|26
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|16 min
|Rosa_Winkel
|61,396
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|20 min
|Trump your President
|616
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|25 min
|JRB
|236,072
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|1 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|163
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC