Ex-NHS Digital chief 'pressured to pass immigrants data to May's Home Office'

Kingsley Manning said the NHS body has been forced to hand over data that the Home Office would find useful since 'at least' 2005 The former head of NHS Digital has said he was put under "immense pressure" by the Home Office under Theresa May to release data on immigrants despite questioning the legality. Kingsley Manning said he was challenged for "daring" to question if there was a legal basis for handing over confidential patient data which would help the Home Office trace suspected illegal immigrants.

