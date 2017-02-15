Ex-Congressman Stutzman back working in northern Indiana
Former U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman says he did a great deal of work with northern Indiana's orthopedics industry while he was in Congress and he's now taking a job with one of those companies. Stutzman has been named president of WishBone Medical in Warsaw.
