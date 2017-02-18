Electronic Media Searches at Border Crossings Raise Worry an hour ago
There are 7 comments on the Bloomberg story from 13 hrs ago, titled Electronic Media Searches at Border Crossings Raise Worry an hour ago. In it, Bloomberg reports that:
Watchdog groups that keep tabs on digital privacy rights are concerned that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents are searching the phones and other digital devices of international travelers at border checkpoints in U.S. airports. The issue gained attention recently after at least three travelers, including a Canadian journalist, spoke out publicly about their experiences.
#1 8 hrs ago
This is going to be an argument about Trump, isn't it?
#2 8 hrs ago
Just like that thread about angry Blacks is going to be left blocked to comments, isn't it?
#3 4 hrs ago
The only reason Mexican and south Americans workers come here illegally is because the line for legal immigration is 600 million people long. Clearly, our immigration system is broken and why do you think republican hypocrites are refusing to overhaul it? The date that they're currently processing goes back to 2007 Â— and it doesn't move.
#4 3 hrs ago
Soo....Trump is right. He WAS left with a mess.
Not really on topic, but either was my last post. Too bad Topix seems to cater to the press which doesn't seem to like blowback anymore than Trump likes getting it from them.
I hope that message was received.
BTW- The Black caucuses not meeting with Trump is kind of a self-fulfilling prophecy, isn't it? Were they expecting an invitation after calling him names and treating him like an ignorant peasant? Too PROUD (vain!) to ask for yourselves? Washingtonian DC prigs really do need to get over themselves.
#5 3 hrs ago
You're a Trump moron, democracy is messy - period. Go back to kindergarten even they know that.
#6 3 hrs ago
Your one of these morons who think all black people know each other.
#7 38 min ago
ROTFLMMFAO!!!
He inherited a mess???
When President Obama came into office, the economy was bleeding more than 600,000 jobs a month.
The unemployment rate was 7.8% on its way to 10%.
In the last month of the Obama administration, the economy added 227,000 jobs, and the unemployment rate is 4.7% or 4.8%, so he has every right to say that there are problems he wants to deal with, but the idea that he came into this swirling cesspool?
ItÂ’s just not a fact.
By NO metric can what tRump inherited be objectively defined as a mess.
Obama left tRump a growing economy, an America with a stable place a top global leadership, ISIS was being pushed out of territory that they had taken, more Americans had health care than at any point in US history.
Sure, there are problems at home and abroad that needed to be addressed, but if tRump wants to see what inheriting a mess looks like, he should look at what Obama was stuck with when he came into office.
