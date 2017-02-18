Electronic Media Searches at Border C...

Electronic Media Searches at Border Crossings Raise Worry an hour ago

There are 7 comments on the Bloomberg story from 13 hrs ago, titled Electronic Media Searches at Border Crossings Raise Worry an hour ago. In it, Bloomberg reports that:

Watchdog groups that keep tabs on digital privacy rights are concerned that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents are searching the phones and other digital devices of international travelers at border checkpoints in U.S. airports. The issue gained attention recently after at least three travelers, including a Canadian journalist, spoke out publicly about their experiences.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

New York, NY

#1 8 hrs ago
This is going to be an argument about Trump, isn't it?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#2 8 hrs ago
Just like that thread about angry Blacks is going to be left blocked to comments, isn't it?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#3 4 hrs ago
The only reason Mexican and south Americans workers come here illegally is because the line for legal immigration is 600 million people long. Clearly, our immigration system is broken and why do you think republican hypocrites are refusing to overhaul it? The date that they're currently processing goes back to 2007 Â— and it doesn't move.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#4 3 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
The only reason Mexican and south Americans workers come here illegally is because the line for legal immigration is 600 million people long. Clearly, our immigration system is broken and why do you think republican hypocrites are refusing to overhaul it? The date that they're currently processing goes back to 2007 Ã‚Â— and it doesn't move.
Soo....Trump is right. He WAS left with a mess.

Not really on topic, but either was my last post. Too bad Topix seems to cater to the press which doesn't seem to like blowback anymore than Trump likes getting it from them.

I hope that message was received.

BTW- The Black caucuses not meeting with Trump is kind of a self-fulfilling prophecy, isn't it? Were they expecting an invitation after calling him names and treating him like an ignorant peasant? Too PROUD (vain!) to ask for yourselves? Washingtonian DC prigs really do need to get over themselves.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#5 3 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
<quoted text>

Soo....Trump is right. He WAS left with a mess.

Not really on topic, but either was my last post. Too bad Topix seems to cater to the press which doesn't seem to like blowback anymore than Trump likes getting it from them.

I hope that message was received.

BTW- The Black caucuses not meeting with Trump is kind of a self-fulfilling prophecy, isn't it? Were they expecting an invitation after calling him names and treating him like an ignorant peasant? Too PROUD (vain!) to ask for yourselves? Washingtonian DC prigs really do need to get over themselves.
You're a Trump moron, democracy is messy - period. Go back to kindergarten even they know that.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#6 3 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
Just like that thread about angry Blacks is going to be left blocked to comments, isn't it?
Your one of these morons who think all black people know each other.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#7 38 min ago
anonymous wrote:
<quoted text>

Soo....Trump is right. He WAS left with a mess.

Not really on topic, but either was my last post. Too bad Topix seems to cater to the press which doesn't seem to like blowback anymore than Trump likes getting it from them.

I hope that message was received.

BTW- The Black caucuses not meeting with Trump is kind of a self-fulfilling prophecy, isn't it? Were they expecting an invitation after calling him names and treating him like an ignorant peasant? Too PROUD (vain!) to ask for yourselves? Washingtonian DC prigs really do need to get over themselves.
ROTFLMMFAO!!!

He inherited a mess???
When President Obama came into office, the economy was bleeding more than 600,000 jobs a month.
The unemployment rate was 7.8% on its way to 10%.

In the last month of the Obama administration, the economy added 227,000 jobs, and the unemployment rate is 4.7% or 4.8%, so he has every right to say that there are problems he wants to deal with, but the idea that he came into this swirling cesspool?
ItÂ’s just not a fact.

By NO metric can what tRump inherited be objectively defined as a mess.
Obama left tRump a growing economy, an America with a stable place a top global leadership, ISIS was being pushed out of territory that they had taken, more Americans had health care than at any point in US history.

Sure, there are problems at home and abroad that needed to be addressed, but if tRump wants to see what inheriting a mess looks like, he should look at what Obama was stuck with when he came into office.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min RoxLo 1,496,216
News Linda Sarsour Is Left's Newest Star 3 min SourPharts 4
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 3 min WHAT 36,005
News Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn r... 3 min jonjedi 272
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 5 min YouDidntBuildThat 2,289
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 6 min Joe Momma 219,549
News Investigations into Russia to continue after Fl... 9 min Katrina 97
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 13 min Rogue Scholar 05 237,137
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 38 min ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 412,426
News GOP at war with itself (Mar '16) 1 hr Panks 3,096
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,447 • Total comments across all topics: 278,972,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC