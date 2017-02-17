Draft DHS guidelines sharpen focus on...

Draft DHS guidelines sharpen focus on those in US illegally

There are 5 comments on the Powhatan Today story from 13 hrs ago, titled Draft DHS guidelines sharpen focus on those in US illegally.

The Homeland Security Department has drafted sweeping new guidelines aimed at aggressively detaining and deporting immigrants living in the U.S. illegally, according to a pair of memoranda signed by DHS Secretary John Kelly. The memos dated Friday seek to implement President Donald Trump's broad directive to crack down on illegal immigration.

anonymous

Toronto, Canada

#1 10 hrs ago
The important thing to take from this is that posting guidelines really means that nobody is ready to be accountable for enforcing those guidelines. They just plan on buying more guns.

There's a yin and yang, even to Trump doctrine. Bullies threaten. Leaders get results.

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

156,306

Paris

#2 4 hrs ago
Well here is another thing that Obama can learn from the Newspapers that happened on his watch. The fact that the guy escaped will be informative to him.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,284

Lake Geneva, WI

#3 4 hrs ago
By "threaten", you mean ENFORCE THE LAW......

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#4 3 hrs ago
Too bad our so-called president and Giuliani said "Muslim Ban" 1000 times before signing the XO.
Even re-wording the document won't change the perceived meaning & intent in the eyes of the courts.

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

17,108

Casper, WY

#5 3 hrs ago
Hijrah is the Muslim quest to remake planet earth in its image. The Muslim Invasion of our shores to infiltrate and overtake Western Civilization has gained a strong foothold in Europe. America must not allow this Muslim takeover to gain traction in the United States as it has in Europe. ItÂ’s is so important that Americans understand whatÂ’s driving the global refugee crisis and what it all means for the future of America. Islamist-driven chaos is plaguing the globe as millions of Muslims make their way out of the Middle East and into the west. The west is unprepared for the onslaught of Muslim migrants, and world leaders are ignorant of what the underlying mass movement is about. The guillotines & FEMA camps await.

