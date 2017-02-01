DOJ: Reforms in Baltimore will withst...

DOJ: Reforms in Baltimore will withstand presidential change

There are 1 comment on the The Daily News-Record story from Yesterday, titled DOJ: Reforms in Baltimore will withstand presidential change. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

The U.S. Justice Department assured a federal judge Wednesday that a proposed agreement to reform the Baltimore Police Department will withstand the change in presidents. Civil Rights Division lawyer Timothy Mygatt said the agreement with the city was negotiated cooperatively and outlines a proven process for improving police practices and repairing systemic problems that have long plagued the police agency.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#1 14 hrs ago
The influence of Democrat Communist extremists from the inflated bureaucracies Democrats have used to misrepresent the nation's police forces saw its fruition in Obama's release of drug peddling felons killing hundreds, maybe thousands by proxy. The infection of the DOJ with these social engineers has resulted in their public relations attempts to diminish authority with fake news and false accusations against the police. Not one of riot inducing Black Lives Matter incidents have proven to be true. ALL of it has been fake and manufactured validation of criminal activity and assaults on police and police authority. This has resulted in Democrat Communist inspired denigration of the Baltimore and other police departments. People have come to know that Democrat sleeper agents in the DOJ and other agencies are the real problem. Soon, we will see them wiped from their influences and avenues of illogical and destructive agendas.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 min tuffet 236,235
News Trump vows to end prohibition on church politic... 2 min huntcoyotes 2
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 3 min Coffee Party 411,073
News Lou Barletta on immigration executive measures:... 4 min spytheweb 13
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 4 min Lawrence Wolf 716
News Democratic Class of 2018 Key to Gorsuch Supreme... 5 min huntcoyotes 2
News How to fight Trump: Pick smart battles, Democrats 6 min Captain Yesterday 22
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 8 min Panks 19,333
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 14 min No Surprize 1,488,943
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,000 • Total comments across all topics: 278,494,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC