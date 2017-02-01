There are on the The Daily News-Record story from Yesterday, titled DOJ: Reforms in Baltimore will withstand presidential change. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

The U.S. Justice Department assured a federal judge Wednesday that a proposed agreement to reform the Baltimore Police Department will withstand the change in presidents. Civil Rights Division lawyer Timothy Mygatt said the agreement with the city was negotiated cooperatively and outlines a proven process for improving police practices and repairing systemic problems that have long plagued the police agency.

