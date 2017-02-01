DeVos nomination on thin ice with 2 GOP senators opposed
Donald Trump's nomination of school choice activist Betsy DeVos as education secretary is on thin ice after two Republican senators vowed to vote against her. DeVos, a billionaire Republican donor who spent more than two decades promoting charter schools, has emerged as one of Trump's most controversial Cabinet picks facing fierce opposition from Democrats, teachers unions and civil rights activists.
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
6,992
NYC
#1 12 hrs ago
Undoubtedly, Senator Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska are sold out to the Teachers Union that paid them thousands of dollars to keep their selfish narrow interests while the interests of the American people to improve their education is on a low priority for the corrupt senators. Shame on the RINO sold out corrupt Senators Collins and Murkowski who sold their soul for money to enrich themselves while betraying the trust of the American people to care for them.
Since: Dec 16
736
Location hidden
#2 11 hrs ago
Tremendous narrative and alternative facts my faithful!
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,199
#3 10 hrs ago
I don't know much about the woman, but if the Democrats, teachers unions and civil rights activists are against her it that's all the credentials she needs.
Since: Dec 16
736
Location hidden
#4 10 hrs ago
That's it my dearest faithful! Subscribe to the narrative wholesale! Don't worry or bother yourself with the details! Our education will be rebuilt in the Amway model! Perhaps you'd like to go Direct!
Since: Oct 12
49,514
Location hidden
#5 9 hrs ago
"I don't know much".....was probably optimum.....
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,155
Paris
#6 9 hrs ago
Murkowski's father committed fraud to let her win. She was beat and they changed the rules. She has always been a RINO.
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,155
Paris
#7 8 hrs ago
This is another fake news story. Four Democrats already are voting for Republicans.
