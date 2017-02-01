DeVos nomination on thin ice with 2 G...

DeVos nomination on thin ice with 2 GOP senators opposed

There are 7 comments on the Brandon Sun story from 15 hrs ago, titled DeVos nomination on thin ice with 2 GOP senators opposed. In it, Brandon Sun reports that:

Donald Trump's nomination of school choice activist Betsy DeVos as education secretary is on thin ice after two Republican senators vowed to vote against her. DeVos, a billionaire Republican donor who spent more than two decades promoting charter schools, has emerged as one of Trump's most controversial Cabinet picks facing fierce opposition from Democrats, teachers unions and civil rights activists.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Jeff Brightone

“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”

Since: May 11

6,992

NYC

#1 12 hrs ago
Undoubtedly, Senator Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska are sold out to the Teachers Union that paid them thousands of dollars to keep their selfish narrow interests while the interests of the American people to improve their education is on a low priority for the corrupt senators. Shame on the RINO sold out corrupt Senators Collins and Murkowski who sold their soul for money to enrich themselves while betraying the trust of the American people to care for them.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

736

Location hidden
#2 11 hrs ago
Jeff Brightone wrote:
Undoubtedly, Senator Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska are sold out to the Teachers Union that paid them thousands of dollars to keep their selfish narrow interests while the interests of the American people to improve their education is on a low priority for the corrupt senators. Shame on the RINO sold out corrupt Senators Collins and Murkowski who sold their soul for money to enrich themselves while betraying the trust of the American people to care for them.
Tremendous narrative and alternative facts my faithful!

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,199

Lake Geneva, WI

#3 10 hrs ago
I don't know much about the woman, but if the Democrats, teachers unions and civil rights activists are against her it that's all the credentials she needs.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

736

Location hidden
#4 10 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
I don't know much about the woman, but if the Democrats, teachers unions and civil rights activists are against her it that's all the credentials she needs.
That's it my dearest faithful! Subscribe to the narrative wholesale! Don't worry or bother yourself with the details! Our education will be rebuilt in the Amway model! Perhaps you'd like to go Direct!

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

49,514

Location hidden
#5 9 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
I don't know much about the woman, but if the Democrats, teachers unions and civil rights activists are against her it that's all the credentials she needs.
"I don't know much".....was probably optimum.....

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

156,155

Paris

#6 9 hrs ago
Jeff Brightone wrote:
Undoubtedly, Senator Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska are sold out to the Teachers Union that paid them thousands of dollars to keep their selfish narrow interests while the interests of the American people to improve their education is on a low priority for the corrupt senators. Shame on the RINO sold out corrupt Senators Collins and Murkowski who sold their soul for money to enrich themselves while betraying the trust of the American people to care for them.
Murkowski's father committed fraud to let her win. She was beat and they changed the rules. She has always been a RINO.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

156,155

Paris

#7 8 hrs ago
Jeff Brightone wrote:
Undoubtedly, Senator Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska are sold out to the Teachers Union that paid them thousands of dollars to keep their selfish narrow interests while the interests of the American people to improve their education is on a low priority for the corrupt senators. Shame on the RINO sold out corrupt Senators Collins and Murkowski who sold their soul for money to enrich themselves while betraying the trust of the American people to care for them.
This is another fake news story. Four Democrats already are voting for Republicans.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min BlackHogGranolaBrown 1,489,162
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 1 min Veritas V 411,153
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 2 min Battle Tested 707
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 min Tuffet 236,353
News Texas Governor Deprives Sanctuary County Of $1.... 4 min QuitePhartss 9
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 11 min CatPharrts 176
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 14 min Patriot 257,765
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 19 min berklee 828
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 20 min Alt right IZZ Wrong 19,347
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,248 • Total comments across all topics: 278,504,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC