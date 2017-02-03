There are on the The Las Vegas Sun story from 11 hrs ago, titled DeVos clears Senate hurdle toward becoming ed secy. In it, The Las Vegas Sun reports that:

Betsy DeVos's embattled nomination for education secretary cleared another hurdle in the Senate on Friday as Republicans overpowered fierce resistance from Democrats. Senators voted 52-48 to cut off debate in an early-morning session, setting the stage for a final confirmation vote next week on President Donald Trump's nominee.

