DeVos clears Senate hurdle toward becoming ed secy
There are 2 comments on the The Las Vegas Sun story from 11 hrs ago, titled DeVos clears Senate hurdle toward becoming ed secy. In it, The Las Vegas Sun reports that:
Betsy DeVos's embattled nomination for education secretary cleared another hurdle in the Senate on Friday as Republicans overpowered fierce resistance from Democrats. Senators voted 52-48 to cut off debate in an early-morning session, setting the stage for a final confirmation vote next week on President Donald Trump's nominee.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
|
#1 6 hrs ago
Parents, if you have School-age Children, or Grandchildren, YOU BETTER READ THIS!
I wonder how many millions she paid ole Lamar, to "run interference" for her, because he OBVIOUSLY WAS!
==========
"DeVos Clears Senate Hurdle Toward Becoming Ed Secy."
Associated Press...Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 | 8:33 a.m.
Click here:
https://lasvegassun.com/news/2017/feb/03/devo...
|
United States
|
#2 5 hrs ago
Anything regarding parenting, you should just stay out of. You have been a failure of a parent.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|1 min
|Battle Tested
|786
|A possible remedy in deed.....
|3 min
|misbehaved
|43
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|6 min
|gwww
|38
|Who is Sally Yates?
|6 min
|TolermaN
|17
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|sonicfilter
|1,489,393
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|8 min
|INFOWARS
|236,463
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|9 min
|Dogen
|219,098
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|12 min
|Go Trump
|19,412
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|15 min
|Quirky
|411,295
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|30 min
|Jim
|1,040
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC