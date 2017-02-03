DeVos clears Senate hurdle toward bec...

DeVos clears Senate hurdle toward becoming ed secy

Betsy DeVos's embattled nomination for education secretary cleared another hurdle in the Senate on Friday as Republicans overpowered fierce resistance from Democrats. Senators voted 52-48 to cut off debate in an early-morning session, setting the stage for a final confirmation vote next week on President Donald Trump's nominee.

Ms Sassy

Paris, TN

#1 6 hrs ago
Parents, if you have School-age Children, or Grandchildren, YOU BETTER READ THIS!
I wonder how many millions she paid ole Lamar, to "run interference" for her, because he OBVIOUSLY WAS!
"DeVos Clears Senate Hurdle Toward Becoming Ed Secy."

Associated Press...Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 | 8:33 a.m.

https://lasvegassun.com/news/2017/feb/03/devo...

Pete

United States

#2 5 hrs ago
Anything regarding parenting, you should just stay out of. You have been a failure of a parent.

Chicago, IL

