Democrats plan to hold Senate floor round-the-clock in protest of Trump picks
There are 12 comments on the The San Diego Union-Tribune story from 12 hrs ago, titled Democrats plan to hold Senate floor round-the-clock in protest of Trump picks. In it, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that:
In this image from Senate Television, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks on the floor of the U.S. Senate in Washington, Feb. 6, 2017, about the nomination of Betsy DeVos to be Education Secretary. In this image from Senate Television, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks on the floor of the U.S. Senate in Washington, Feb. 6, 2017, about the nomination of Betsy DeVos to be Education Secretary.
#1 12 hrs ago
Can we hold round-the-clock protests against vigilante judges in all the Democrat senator's living rooms?
#3 11 hrs ago
when 2018 midterm elections,the GOP will cull the herd of these morons
Saint Paul, MN
#4 11 hrs ago
Yes we will, early polling shows the fake Indian Warren likely would lose to any republican.
Since: Mar 09
10,941
The Left Coast
#5 9 hrs ago
Democrats announced plans Monday to hold the Senate floor around the clock. Reports are they asked for play-doh to keep them busy.
#6 9 hrs ago
Trump should just eliminate the Dept of Education.
If the cRats keep playing games he may do just that.
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,230
Paris
#7 2 hrs ago
The liberal elites are scared to death that the stupid children and misfits of the left are going to wake up and realize they were lied to by the left, ask to vote on a losing candidate and are coming out of the ether to realize that commie morons don't have a clue of what to do and they are terrified that their base of fools will leave them.
#8 2 hrs ago
Consider the current debate about choosing between two candidates for DNC leadership. The considered lunatics are so far-Left lunatic fringe, the squabbling in the DNC shows only how Democrats have become a Party of self-destruction. They are eliminating themselves as a significant influence for generations, which is a good thing.
#9 2 hrs ago
Since the democrats are in a minority, the Republicans should allow the democrats to exhaust themselves with their filibuster while the Republicans attend to it in shifts while other republicans simply focus on getting Trump's agenda pushed through congress. The democrats will wear them selves out. When they do, it will be time to pass Trump's agenda with ease as the democrats have already worn themselves out.
Give the fools enough rope so that they will hang themselves.
#10 2 hrs ago
<< "It seems this gridlock and opposition has far less to do with the nominees actually before us than the man who nominated them," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. "Enough is enough." >>
Enough is enough? Apparently it is for Mitch McConnell now some Democrats threaten to turn some of his own genre of divisive partisan resolve against him use -- reasonable justification for Democrats to use every strategy at their disposal to make Trump a one-term "president," if he can even last that long without getting canned.
#11 1 hr ago
Idiocy. You Obama Democrat anarchist rioters got everything you wanted with no resistance, even the allowance of Obama imposing genocide of Christians and anyone not agreeing with his brand of Islam in Yemen and six other nations. You morons created the extreme polarization starting with your extremist attacks on the Constitution and electoral process in the 2000 election. We've now had a generation of your sedition, conspiracies and collusion infecting the political process and the press. Yes, enough is enough.
#12 1 hr ago
It won't delay the vote - McConnell is letting them blow their gas off.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,214
#13 20 min ago
Time to go "nuclear".....
What's good for the goose....
