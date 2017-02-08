Democrat Chris Kennedy to run for gov...

Democrat Chris Kennedy to run for governor in 2018

There are 5 comments on the Daily Herald story from 9 hrs ago, titled Democrat Chris Kennedy to run for governor in 2018. In it, Daily Herald reports that:

Democratic businessman Chris Kennedy said Wednesday he will run for Illinois governor in 2018, bringing the instant name recognition of his family's political legacy to what will likely be a sharply contested race to unseat Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. In an email and video sent to supporters, Kennedy, 53, said he's running because Illinois is heading "in the wrong direction."

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,233

Lake Geneva, WI

#1 9 hrs ago
Just when you thought Illinois couldn't get any worse......

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#2 8 hrs ago
The national trend is not toward electing Democrats, particularly as state governors. And the large urban centers remain the only bastion of Democrats, where "illegals" and other aliens command the voting majority.

okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

27,590

Dump American Eagle

#4 7 hrs ago
Hasn't America had enough of the Kennedy family's making it a Clan tradition of suckling on the gov't teat? Can't this bunch of neer-do-wells learn to do anything else?

Double Indemnity

Delavan, WI

#6 2 hrs ago
Shortly before he was taken-out at a monument to Freemasonry, Dealey Plaza, he gave his famous "secret society" speech. RFK gave a similar speech two weeks before he was taken out by an MK-ULTRA patsy. Robert Kennedy said "The world I always thought I was living in is not the world that is."

davy

Colby, KS

#7 2 hrs ago
kennedys and clintons,both like herpes,just when you think it's gone,they show back up.
Chicago, IL

