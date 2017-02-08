There are on the Daily Herald story from 9 hrs ago, titled Democrat Chris Kennedy to run for governor in 2018. In it, Daily Herald reports that:

Democratic businessman Chris Kennedy said Wednesday he will run for Illinois governor in 2018, bringing the instant name recognition of his family's political legacy to what will likely be a sharply contested race to unseat Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. In an email and video sent to supporters, Kennedy, 53, said he's running because Illinois is heading "in the wrong direction."

