Court considers constitutionality of Ohio execution process
A federal appeals court will hear arguments Tuesday over the constitutionality of Ohio's lethal injection process as the state tries to start carrying out executions once again. At issue is whether a contested sedative, midazolam, is powerful enough to put inmates into a deep state of unconsciousness before two subsequent drugs paralyze them and stop their hearts.
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
#1
Say no to drugs. Just shoot them.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
#2
Why waste a perfectly good bullet? Just hang them and reuse the rope.
#3
Lethal injection is humane compared to the methods used by murderers on their victims.
“Watching The Children Rant”
#4
Hanging and shooting is more humane than abortions also. At least there was a reason to kill the criminals. Not so much for the babies killed everyday.
