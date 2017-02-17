Court considers constitutionality of ...

Court considers constitutionality of Ohio execution process

There are 4 comments on the CBS 3 Springfield story from 14 hrs ago, titled Court considers constitutionality of Ohio execution process. In it, CBS 3 Springfield reports that:

A federal appeals court will hear arguments Tuesday over the constitutionality of Ohio's lethal injection process as the state tries to start carrying out executions once again. At issue is whether a contested sedative, midazolam, is powerful enough to put inmates into a deep state of unconsciousness before two subsequent drugs paralyze them and stop their hearts.

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

156,313

Paris

#1 7 hrs ago
Say no to drugs. Just shoot them.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,291

Lake Geneva, WI

#2 7 hrs ago
Le Jimbo wrote:
Say no to drugs. Just shoot them.
Why waste a perfectly good bullet? Just hang them and reuse the rope.

Hostis Publicus

Columbus, OH

#3 6 hrs ago
Lethal injection is humane compared to the methods used by murderers on their victims.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

82

Location hidden
#4 5 hrs ago
Hostis Publicus wrote:
Lethal injection is humane compared to the methods used by murderers on their victims.
Hanging and shooting is more humane than abortions also. At least there was a reason to kill the criminals. Not so much for the babies killed everyday.

