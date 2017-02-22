Conservative forces clash in Trumpa s...

Conservative forces clash in Trumpa s early days

There are 6 comments on the The Republic story from 13 hrs ago, titled Conservative forces clash in Trumpa s early days. In it, The Republic reports that:

Milo Yiannopoulos represented the conservative movement's struggle with powerful and conflicting forces in the early days of Donald Trump's presidency, even before he lost his job and speaking slot in this week's Conservative Political Action Conference. The 33-year-old British professional provocateur is among the new players in Trump's Republican Party, which is increasingly defined by a say-anything populism and a loose affiliation with white nationalists.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#1 12 hrs ago
This so-called president has already racked up $10million in travel expenses in his 1st 30 days.

At this rate he will have Obama's 8 year,$97million dollar bill shattered by this November.

This figure does -not- include the adult son's trips to the UAE to continue doing tRump business and the associated Secrect Service costs.

Disgusting.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

96

Location hidden
#2 10 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
This so-called president has already racked up $10million in travel expenses in his 1st 30 days.

At this rate he will have Obama's 8 year,$97million dollar bill shattered by this November.

This figure does -not- include the adult son's trips to the UAE to continue doing tRump business and the associated Secrect Service costs.

Disgusting.
Nice prattle, now all you have to do is prove it. Why the dither junior, you did not mind the Obama entourage racking up 85 million in just vacations.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#3 9 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>Nice prattle, now all you have to do is prove it. Why the dither junior, you did not mind the Obama entourage racking up 85 million in just vacations.
LOL!!
"conservatives" were filling their Depends everytime Obama left the White House.
Our newly appointed so-called president is on track to spend 10x what Obama did, and your best response is "But, but, OBAMA!!!!" ?

Sad!

Big league sad.

http://www.gao.gov/assets/690/680400.pdf

Remember Sweden!
And Bowling Green....
And Atlanta....

spocko

Oakland, CA

#4 9 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>Nice prattle, now all you have to do is prove it. Why the dither junior, you did not mind the Obama entourage racking up 85 million in just vacations.
Denial ... you moronic wingnutz are very good at it!

spocko

Oakland, CA

#5 9 hrs ago
Conservative Principles?
Republican principles are whatever they decide their principles are at any given point. When convenient, they can be dispensed with like an apple core from a car window.

Executive orders were proof of ObamaÂ’s lawlessness. Now Trump does them and theyÂ’re celebrated. You know that private email server Hillary had, which was tantamount to treason and the most horrible thing that ever happened?

Think about this, Trump supporters think itÂ’s ok for him to have a private email server. Republicans scream about the Constitution when theyÂ’re out of office, then elect someone who clearly doesnÂ’t know whatÂ’s in the Constitution, or care.

They scream about ObamaÂ’s fascism, and then elect a guy whose every impulse is anti-democratic. They spent years raging about how Obama speaks and bows to our enemies, but have already turned a blind eye to Trump giving Vladimir Putin everything he wants.

They take campaign contributions from the wealthy and the powerful, and then beat up on the children, the elderly, the sick and the poor. Not only will Republicans push cuts to school lunch programs, they will go after any federal program that protects those in need. And then they will reward their campaign benefactors with hundreds of billions in tax breaks.

pearl

United States

#8 1 hr ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
LOL!!
"conservatives" were filling their Depends everytime Obama left the White House.
Our newly appointed so-called president is on track to spend 10x what Obama did, and your best response is "But, but, OBAMA!!!!" ?

Sad!

Big league sad.

http://www.gao.gov/assets/690/680400.pdf

Remember Sweden!
And Bowling Green....
And Atlanta....
Most people do remember...there was a terrorist attack in Atlanta... during the summer olympics....two decades ago.
But that terrorist was an.... American born white christian guy....who went on to bomb... a couple of abortion clinics and a bar.... killing a police officer and a security guard... among others along the way.
But...since Spicer went on to correct himself after three references... apparently that particular terrorist attack.... doesn't pass the litmus test and wasn't supposed to be mentioned ...
ever.
