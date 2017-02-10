There are on the Monterey County Herald story from 9 hrs ago, titled Conservative activist Oa Keefe posts tapes targeting CNN. In it, Monterey County Herald reports that:

NEW YORK >> Conservative activist James O'Keefe has released what he says are 119 hours of raw audio secretly recorded inside CNN's Atlanta headquarters in 2009. The audio was recorded by what O'Keefe's website, Project Veritas, describes as an anonymous source identified only as “Miss X.” O'Keefe says the tapes show that CNN did not include a particular poll in its reporting; however, it is common for news organizations to be discerning about which polls they choose to report on.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.