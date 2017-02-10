Conservative activist Oa Keefe posts ...

There are 3 comments on the Monterey County Herald story from 9 hrs ago, titled Conservative activist Oa Keefe posts tapes targeting CNN. In it, Monterey County Herald reports that:

NEW YORK >> Conservative activist James O'Keefe has released what he says are 119 hours of raw audio secretly recorded inside CNN's Atlanta headquarters in 2009. The audio was recorded by what O'Keefe's website, Project Veritas, describes as an anonymous source identified only as “Miss X.” O'Keefe says the tapes show that CNN did not include a particular poll in its reporting; however, it is common for news organizations to be discerning about which polls they choose to report on.

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

49,800

Location hidden
#1 7 hrs ago
ADOLPH HITLER STARTED BY TARGETING THE MEDIA....as well.....

slick willie explains it

Virginia Beach, VA

#2 4 hrs ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
ADOLPH HITLER STARTED BY TARGETING THE MEDIA....as well.....
Well, thank God ol' AdolPH wasn't running for President then, eh?

'Cause he coulda beat Hillary as well.........

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#3 1 hr ago
Another expose of the scabby butt of the Democrat ventriloquist dummy MSM propaganda machine.

Chicago, IL

