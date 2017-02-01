Congressional Republicans move to dis...

Congressional Republicans move to dismantle Obama rules

There are 4 comments on the Darien News-Review story from 14 hrs ago, titled Congressional Republicans move to dismantle Obama rules.

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., joined by Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Colo., meets with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, following GOP strategy session. Ryan gave a strong defense of President Donald Trump's refugee and immigration ban to caucus members and said he backs the order, which has created chaos and confusion worldwide.

RustyS

#2 10 hrs ago
I hope they don't take out the part where we all saved $2500 an year on our health insurance under obamacare.

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#4 1 hr ago
The biased and distorted fake news of Trump's order causing "chaos and confusion worldwide" is targeted at extreme minorities of often paid "protesters" to create more chaos and confusion. The ridiculous accusations are unrealistic, as the order is designed to do exactly what Obama was doing with his Executive Orders to the exact same countries ISIS has openly stated would be the springboards for terrorists into Europe and the U.S. The insane rhetoric from leading Democrats has led to the violence and arson we now see in Berkeley from people of like minds, wanting to deprive others of their right to speak. The world has seen the Democrat Socialist violence many times before. The sedition and treason now embraced by the leadership of the Democrats should be punished with prison, or deportation.
OrangeUSad

Hopewell, VA

#5 1 hr ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
The biased and distorted fake news of Trump's order causing "chaos and confusion worldwide" is targeted at extreme minorities of often paid "protesters" to create more chaos and confusion. The ridiculous accusations are unrealistic, as the order is designed to do exactly what Obama was doing with his Executive Orders to the exact same countries ISIS has openly stated would be the springboards for terrorists into Europe and the U.S. The insane rhetoric from leading Democrats has led to the violence and arson we now see in Berkeley from people of like minds, wanting to deprive others of their right to speak. The world has seen the Democrat Socialist violence many times before. The sedition and treason now embraced by the leadership of the Democrats should be punished with prison, or deportation.
They are playing right in to Herr Trumps hands, first martial law, then dictatorship.
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#6 47 min ago
OrangeUSad wrote:
They are playing right in to Herr Trumps hands, first martial law, then dictatorship.
If such paranoid, dystopian views become reality, it will be only the fault of stupid, drug promoting and addled Democrats trying to push the deviance and depravity of very small segments of civilization on others as normal. However, living in a bubble of fake news, where you actually believe these violent extremists represent something that can't be handled with standard law enforcement, is just self-validating nonsense.
Chicago, IL

