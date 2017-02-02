Congress Scraps Obama Rules on Coal M...

Congress Scraps Obama Rules on Coal Mining, Guns

There are 24 comments on the News Max story from 13 hrs ago, titled Congress Scraps Obama Rules on Coal Mining, Guns. In it, News Max reports that:

The Republican-controlled Congress on Thursday scrapped Obama-era rules on the environment and guns, counting on a new ally in the White House to help reverse years of what the GOP calls excessive regulation. The Senate gave final approval to a measure eliminating a rule to prevent coal mining debris from being dumped into nearby streams, while the House backed a separate resolution doing away with extended background checks for gun purchases by some Social Security recipients with mental disabilities.

gwww

Mountain Lake, MN

#1 13 hrs ago
Great picture of Barack.These were excessive regulations that are already regulated.

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

16,978

Casper, WY

#2 13 hrs ago
I hope and pray congress will finally investigate the forged Hawaiian Birth Certificate, which still wouldn't have made BHO an NBC, and get that boy on Death Row where he belongs.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,921

The Left Coast

#3 13 hrs ago
The democrats changed the rules and gave Obama the unfettered ability to legislate by Executive Order. Now that they are no longer in control, and Trump is president, that has come back to haunt them. Now they cry it's not fair. The best the democrats can do now is grab their diaper pins, join the protesters burning cars, breaking windows and throwing temper tantrums. Schumer is leading.

Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#4 13 hrs ago
Somebody in Congress thought it was a good idea to put guns in the hands of certified lunatics?

And the measure passed?

This is an example why any dependency on Washington D.C.based politicians for personal enhancements to your life ridiculous.

Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#5 12 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
The democrats changed the rules and gave Obama the unfettered ability to legislate by Executive Order. Now that they are no longer in control, and Trump is president, that has come back to haunt them. Now they cry it's not fair. The best the democrats can do now is grab their diaper pins, join the protesters burning cars, breaking windows and throwing temper tantrums. Schumer is leading.
Authorizing mentally disturbed individuals access to firearms is a policy that's certain to haunt all of the citizens in America regardless of their politics. It's advisable that everyone with a SS# had better attach themselves to a firearm

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

49,514

Location hidden
#6 12 hrs ago
WelbyMD wrote:
I hope and pray congress will finally investigate the forged Hawaiian Birth Certificate, which still wouldn't have made BHO an NBC, and get that boy on Death Row where he belongs.
17 MILLION JOBS CREATED DURING OBAMA PRESIDENCY....if only you had one....

davy

Colby, KS

#7 12 hrs ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
17 MILLION JOBS CREATED DURING OBAMA PRESIDENCY....if only you had one....
you going to keep spinning that lie?

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

16,978

Casper, WY

#9 12 hrs ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
17 MILLION JOBS CREATED DURING OBAMA PRESIDENCY....if only you had one....
Being right is more important than taking a job. Besides I am retired. Illegal-alien Obama could not be elected Dogcatcher technically. We will very likely soon see this Kenyan-born usurper throw his hat in the ring for Secretary General of the United Nations(king-of-the-world) because Obama IS The Antichrist. Pope Francis is the False Prophet & Allah is just another name for the devil. Despite their claims to the contrary The Illuminati is very active in the world's affairs and world events. More so than ever.

token

United States

#10 11 hrs ago
"The Senate gave final approval to a measure eliminating a rule to prevent coal mining debris from being dumped into nearby streams"...

Cool....environmental disease for all!

WhoUKidding

Hopewell, VA

#11 11 hrs ago
WelbyMD wrote:
<quoted text>Being right is more important than taking a job. Besides I am retired. Illegal-alien Obama could not be elected Dogcatcher technically. We will very likely soon see this Kenyan-born usurper throw his hat in the ring for Secretary General of the United Nations(king-of-the-world) because Obama IS The Antichrist. Pope Francis is the False Prophet & Allah is just another name for the devil. Despite their claims to the contrary The Illuminati is very active in the world's affairs and world events. More so than ever.
Obama's mother was an American citizen. He could have been born on the moon and he is automatically an American citizen. Is that too hard for your tiny brain to comprehend?

Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#12 11 hrs ago
Reading through these post is reason every member in America's society should be armed.

Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#13 11 hrs ago
token wrote:
"The Senate gave final approval to a measure eliminating a rule to prevent coal mining debris from being dumped into nearby streams"...

Cool....environmental disease for all!
Washington politicians had a busy day wrecking society and the environment today.

SinLeviathan

Since: Jan 17

6

North Branch, MN

#14 9 hrs ago
Hey at least now if u hate politicians its much easier to acquire a gun to relive your anger.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,921

The Left Coast

#15 8 hrs ago
So we'll have reasonably priced electricity for 4 (or 8) more years.
token

United States

#16 8 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
Washington politicians had a busy day wrecking society and the environment today.
Meanwhile back on the homefront....
Melania's civil lawsuit is going swimmingly.
Thankfully the Secret Service is there to provide an escorted convoy.. so the first lady can sue a private citizen.... who retracted his comments and apologized.... but might have damaged her image.

What a class act.
And Scott Pruitt's current lawsuit against the EPA should go exceptionally well.... just as soon as he is confirmed EPA administrator.
Master technician

Dallas, TX

#17 3 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
Authorizing mentally disturbed individuals access to firearms is a policy that's certain to haunt all of the citizens in America regardless of their politics. It's advisable that everyone with a SS# had better attach themselves to a firearm
as well as SSA illegal attempts to fraudulently claim all public is mentally ill within failed attempts of concealing administrative fraud, SSA has more and more coming with Trump. In fact SSA is under the microscope all the time for actual corruption. Widespread public simply caught on .
Master technician

Dallas, TX

#18 3 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
Washington politicians had a busy day wrecking society and the environment today.
no no , Washington politicians had a busy day cleaning up more frauds employed through open corrupt agencies. Good to see more.
Master technician

Dallas, TX

#19 2 hrs ago
as always , good to see more slander lawsuits pinned to the nose of SSA , New admin simply caught on.
Master technician

Dallas, TX

#20 2 hrs ago
corrupt popo . corrupt SSA , SSA cults , no surprise at all. GOOD TO SEE MORE ARMS FOR ALL , that way the disabled can defend themselves against the direct criminal frauds within the openly corrupt administration as well. And by the numbers of actual mentally ill subjects directly employed within the SSA administration its no surprise at all.
Reply »
Master technician

Dallas, TX

#21 2 hrs ago
as demcraps went in the pooper they cried like babies.
