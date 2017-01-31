Comic Adam Hills has a 'dig' at Ewan McGregor's GMB walkout
The Last Leg star joked that he would not have agreed to appear with the presenter on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain show if co-host Susanna Reid was not also on the sofa. His quip came after recording an episode of the 10th series of The Last Leg, which showed guest star David Tennant pretending to ask Ewan over the phone whether he should turn down his invitation to the show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillingdon Times.
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's bizarre claim that the Clinton email co...
|1 min
|Ms Sassy
|1,280
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,488,380
|Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished?
|1 min
|American Independent
|76
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|1 min
|positronium
|410,859
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|4 min
|slick willie expl...
|315
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|4 min
|Screw Starbucks
|156
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|5 min
|Jay
|257,692
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|7 min
|TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP
|236,040
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|9 min
|Bakker
|19,202
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|10 min
|Jim
|5,284
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC