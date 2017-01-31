Comic Adam Hills has a 'dig' at Ewan ...

Comic Adam Hills has a 'dig' at Ewan McGregor's GMB walkout

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Hillingdon Times

The Last Leg star joked that he would not have agreed to appear with the presenter on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain show if co-host Susanna Reid was not also on the sofa. His quip came after recording an episode of the 10th series of The Last Leg, which showed guest star David Tennant pretending to ask Ewan over the phone whether he should turn down his invitation to the show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillingdon Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's bizarre claim that the Clinton email co... 1 min Ms Sassy 1,280
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Grey Ghost 1,488,380
News Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished? 1 min American Independent 76
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 1 min positronium 410,859
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 4 min slick willie expl... 315
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... 4 min Screw Starbucks 156
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 5 min Jay 257,692
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 7 min TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP 236,040
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 9 min Bakker 19,202
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 10 min Jim 5,284
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,478 • Total comments across all topics: 278,464,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC