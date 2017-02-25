Comey in middle of political fray over Trump and Russians
As a high-ranking Justice Department official in the George W. Bush administration, he clashed with the White House over a secret surveillance program. Years later as head of the FBI, he incurred the ire of Hillary Clinton supporters for public statements on an investigation into her emails.
...and yet, the FBI has probably been quite aware many legal issues regarding the surveillance state. The press isn't too interested in the surveillance state. They're busy harassing their political enemies.
The most likely problem all police agencies face is monitoring their own and the elected official they answer to. Perhaps Congress is overdue to legislate the authority of the FBI and other agencies to ensure that they have the authority they need, the autonomy they need, and the supervision they need to ensure that they do the job.
We need to know more about the techniques of law enforcement. Giving law officers "an edge" on surveillance only increases their potential to abuse their means in a political manner. They might not be in this political pinch right now if so many people didn't trust them.
...and it is funny that it seems most people don't trust them, and seem to have some idea as to their means. I would guess that Big Brother does more than watch, he's out there making his presence known, and that has politicians very upset. In recent years, it seems that Big Brother has been cutting deals with politicians to make them feel safe at someone else's expense. Now everyone who does weasel deeds is afraid. That's a good thing.
Breath in the fear that you have imposed on others for so long. Politicians? Press? Are you feeling the burn of your weasel ways? Rest assured, the FBI will undoubtedly blow the whistle once they have the protection to do so. They didn't ask to join your agenda and will be glad to be free of it.
For now, the FBI would be smart to keep their mouths SHUT if they don't have closure on their work. The press isn't being supportive. They simply serve their masters and you may never know who those masters are.
