Coast Guard calls off search for 6 fishermen on crab boat
The fishing vessel Destination went missing early Saturday after an emergency signal from a radio beacon registered to the ship.
The search has been called off for the six veteran fishermen aboard a crabbing boat missing in the icy, turbulent Bering Sea. The fishing vessel Destination went missing early Saturday after an emergency signal from a radio beacon registered to the ship.
Since: Oct 12
49,673
Location hidden
#1 2 hrs ago
...Deadliest Catch...is for real.....
