Coast Guard calls off search for 6 fi...

Coast Guard calls off search for 6 fishermen on crab boat

There are 1 comment on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 14 hrs ago, titled Coast Guard calls off search for 6 fishermen on crab boat. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:

The search has been called off for the six veteran fishermen aboard a crabbing boat missing in the icy, turbulent Bering Sea. The fishing vessel Destination went missing early Saturday after an emergency signal from a radio beacon registered to the ship.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

49,673

Location hidden
#1 2 hrs ago
...Deadliest Catch...is for real.....
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 1 min scientia potentia... 219,400
News No, Donald Trumpa s father didna t create racis... 1 min lol 8
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min USAsince1680 1,494,093
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 5 min Lawrence Wolf 20,524
News Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ... 6 min RustyS 3
News Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn r... 6 min Mikey 63
News Distrust of the non-religious runs deep in Amer... 8 min emperorjohn 83
News Once again, Trump claims that just enough fraud... 16 min Lawrence Wolf 156
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 22 min JRB 237,954
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 27 min taletha 412,650
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,298 • Total comments across all topics: 278,862,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC