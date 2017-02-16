There are on the Boston.com story from 9 hrs ago, titled Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as proud immigrant. In it, Boston.com reports that:

Hillary Clinton used a ceremony Thursday honoring Oscar de la Renta to celebrate the contributions of immigrants like the Dominican-born fashion designer who come to America to pursue their dreams. Speaking at a U.S. Postal Service ceremony dedicating a series of 11 stamps honoring de la Renta, Clinton said the designer was an immigrant ''and aren't we proud and grateful that he was?'' ''Let there be many, many more immigrants with the love of America that Oscar de la Renta exemplified every single day,'' she added.

