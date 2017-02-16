Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as ...

Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as proud immigrant

There are 5 comments on the Boston.com story from 9 hrs ago, titled Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as proud immigrant. In it, Boston.com reports that:

Hillary Clinton used a ceremony Thursday honoring Oscar de la Renta to celebrate the contributions of immigrants like the Dominican-born fashion designer who come to America to pursue their dreams. Speaking at a U.S. Postal Service ceremony dedicating a series of 11 stamps honoring de la Renta, Clinton said the designer was an immigrant ''and aren't we proud and grateful that he was?'' ''Let there be many, many more immigrants with the love of America that Oscar de la Renta exemplified every single day,'' she added.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#1 8 hrs ago
With all his designer pieces in her wardrobe closet, she should be praising him. But don't worry Hillary, we're not going to deport him. And you needn't play "Identity Politics" now that the election is over.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#2 7 hrs ago
What does he rent?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#3 2 hrs ago
First he came here and is Legal. Republicans have no issue with that but hey let the Lefytist in this country to cloud the issue. We have an issue with ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION Hillary and you idiots on the Left. Again so you moron Leftist understand. ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION!!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#5 1 hr ago
Yes, Hillary is pandering to race hatred by denying the difference between legal and illegal immigration. Liberals do that. They don't like to get their hands dirty. Doesn't speak well for those who think opportunity is waiting here for them. They're just cannon fodder for Hillary's little class war.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

40

Location hidden
#6 3 min ago
anonymous wrote:
Yes, Hillary is pandering to race hatred by denying the difference between legal and illegal immigration. Liberals do that. They don't like to get their hands dirty. Doesn't speak well for those who think opportunity is waiting here for them. They're just cannon fodder for Hillary's little class war.
Well Oscar did come legally which is a novelty for a liberal to proclaim, not so much her other designer, Omar the Tent Maker.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr... 1 min spytheweb 2
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Copout 1,495,552
News Democrats react to Michael Flynn's resignation 5 min Seventy seven 266
News Watchdog: No way to measure US-Mexico border wa... 5 min CodeTalker 4
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 6 min Coffee Party 237,068
News Religious freedom could top Sessions civil righ... 6 min Canadians Deported 55
News Chuck Schumer demands ICE show him what arreste... 7 min spytheweb 26
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 10 min Rico from East Lo... 412,282
News Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn r... 27 min CodeTalker 178
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,527 • Total comments across all topics: 278,938,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC