Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as proud immigrant
There are 5 comments on the Boston.com story from 9 hrs ago, titled Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as proud immigrant. In it, Boston.com reports that:
Hillary Clinton used a ceremony Thursday honoring Oscar de la Renta to celebrate the contributions of immigrants like the Dominican-born fashion designer who come to America to pursue their dreams. Speaking at a U.S. Postal Service ceremony dedicating a series of 11 stamps honoring de la Renta, Clinton said the designer was an immigrant ''and aren't we proud and grateful that he was?'' ''Let there be many, many more immigrants with the love of America that Oscar de la Renta exemplified every single day,'' she added.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Boston.com.
|
#1 8 hrs ago
With all his designer pieces in her wardrobe closet, she should be praising him. But don't worry Hillary, we're not going to deport him. And you needn't play "Identity Politics" now that the election is over.
|
#2 7 hrs ago
What does he rent?
|
#3 2 hrs ago
First he came here and is Legal. Republicans have no issue with that but hey let the Lefytist in this country to cloud the issue. We have an issue with ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION Hillary and you idiots on the Left. Again so you moron Leftist understand. ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION!!!!
|
#5 1 hr ago
Yes, Hillary is pandering to race hatred by denying the difference between legal and illegal immigration. Liberals do that. They don't like to get their hands dirty. Doesn't speak well for those who think opportunity is waiting here for them. They're just cannon fodder for Hillary's little class war.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
40
Location hidden
|
#6 3 min ago
Well Oscar did come legally which is a novelty for a liberal to proclaim, not so much her other designer, Omar the Tent Maker.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr...
|1 min
|spytheweb
|2
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Copout
|1,495,552
|Democrats react to Michael Flynn's resignation
|5 min
|Seventy seven
|266
|Watchdog: No way to measure US-Mexico border wa...
|5 min
|CodeTalker
|4
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|6 min
|Coffee Party
|237,068
|Religious freedom could top Sessions civil righ...
|6 min
|Canadians Deported
|55
|Chuck Schumer demands ICE show him what arreste...
|7 min
|spytheweb
|26
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|10 min
|Rico from East Lo...
|412,282
|Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn r...
|27 min
|CodeTalker
|178
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC