Citizens United lawyer targets Texas campaign finance laws

Political "dark money" and the founder of an organization tied to President Donald Trump's accusations of voter fraud will be at the center of a Texas Supreme Court case Tuesday that could reshape campaign finance laws in the country's second-largest state. Chief questions facing the nine Republican justices on Texas' highest civil court include the legality of the state's ban on corporate contributions and disclosure requirements for political action committees.

