Children 'used by parents as puppets' should be placed for adoption
There are 7 comments on the Bridgwater Mercury story from 12 hrs ago, titled Children 'used by parents as puppets' should be placed for adoption. In it, Bridgwater Mercury reports that:
Detail of the case has emerged in a ruling by the judge following a private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London Two children whose destitute illegal immigrant parents were accused of using them as "puppets" in a fight to get state cash should be placed for adoption in Britain, a judge has ruled. Mr Justice Keehan says adoption will be in the "welfare best interest" of the children - who are seven and five.
this needs to be done in the USA. that would make them stop trying to exploit their kids for a free ride and from trying to use them as an anchor. it is a great idea.
The children are age 7 and 5 (of London, England). And the problem is that Britain has more illegals than it's social services resources can handle. The illegals are destitute. But there's no indication the children are unloved by their parents, or that any cruelty was involved. I'm very supportive of "tight" U.S. immigration and border controls. But separation of children from parents is another issue, provided there's a means of keeping them together.
Illegals here in the USA should take their Children with them when they are deported. But they try to use their Children as Anchors or puppets too.
Hi they should take the kids .kids should be with their parents.
Parents and fake parents using children as battering rams in schools and elsewhere to validate their own distorted views and orientations are indeed a scourge on America, as well as Britain and European nations. It's much akin to Munchhausen by Proxy, where damage is done to a child to garner attention for the perpetrator. It is a criminal mental illness worse even, than Liberalism and Leftist moonbattery. Identifying victims of these predator personalities should be a priority for Social Services, but those agencies have often been compromised by perps of similar abuse of young people. We need laws and rulings from the Supreme Court emboldening and supporting those opposed to such abuse of children, who have often been marginalized and silenced by the politically correct madness of many in Social Services and definitely in Education.
I'd avoid reverse-politicizing it. Taking on children like this is a "you break it, you bought it" scenario.
Far more effective, but a slippery slope, would be to deny government support for parents who don't accept compulsory birth control. The real problem is protecting the children without letting it become political. Like most of those problems, the solution really comes down to improving lifestyles for the underclass before people resort to lunatic games. If you got public support, it's a lot easier to implement both aspects of carrot and stick.
Even then, you have issues with the genuinely needy. The mother of a mentally handicapped child can become the high priestess of that child's Frankenstein moments. You need to convince the public that it's in the best interests for the child to be separated from the parents to avoid conflicts of authority or you'll always be dealing with scandals....and we don't have a great track record for maintaining care for the mentally handicapped. It's a no return on investment issue with many taxpayers and a civil rights issue with others.
The ideal would be for the public to respond sensibly instead of politically, but when have they ever done that?
