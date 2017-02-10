Breast cancer survivor shares image

Hillary waiting in the wings: Previously unseen photos of Clinton's years as First Lady are released showing her nursing Bill through surgery, practicing on a FIRING RANGE and facing up to scandal 'Pocahontas is now the face of the Democrats': President Trump attacks Elizabeth Warren's ancestry AGAIN and says her only claim to a Native heritage 'are her high cheekbones' Woman sues Popeyes 'after finding flesh-eating screwworms that ate her alive from the inside-out in her rice and beans' Edward Snowden says he is GLAD Putin is 'offering to return him to Trump as a gift' - despite facing life in prison if he returns to America Woman dies after falling from an escalator inside the World Trade Center Oculus while reaching for her twin sister's hat Getting ready for parenthood! George and Amal Clooney make $15million improvements to their English home - including a nanny's quarters for when ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.