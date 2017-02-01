Bonnyrigg School stabbing suspect cha...

Bonnyrigg School stabbing suspect charged

There are 1 comment on the Daily Mail story from 13 hrs ago, titled Bonnyrigg School stabbing suspect charged. In it, Daily Mail reports that:

Elite California school forced to cancel speech by right-wing firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos as students shoot fireworks at cops, tear down barricades and set the campus ablaze in protest Former US serviceman who shot and killed a Denver transit officer was a 'radical Muslim who had jihadist material in his backpack' and had recently been kicked out of a mosque Emma Stone's personal trainer reveals how YOU can get her toned abs, arms and legs - with these simple tips Pair arrested in London over crippling cyber attack on Washington DC's CCTV network just days before Trump was sworn in as president F-16 jet pilot accidentally kills civilian and injures Air Force service member by releasing munitions during training exercise on New Mexico military range Mother-of-one teacher, 28, at school for children with behavior problems 'had an eight-month affair with a student, 16, and said she was her ... (more)

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,916

The Left Coast

#1 10 hrs ago
Elite California school, UC Berkley, forced to cancel speech by right-wing firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos as students shoot fireworks at cops, tear down barricades and set the campus ablaze in protest.

The truth of UC Berkley's tolerance for free speech and ideas has come out.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 min tuffet 236,235
News Trump vows to end prohibition on church politic... 2 min huntcoyotes 2
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 2 min Coffee Party 411,073
News Lou Barletta on immigration executive measures:... 4 min spytheweb 13
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 4 min Lawrence Wolf 716
News Democratic Class of 2018 Key to Gorsuch Supreme... 4 min huntcoyotes 2
News How to fight Trump: Pick smart battles, Democrats 5 min Captain Yesterday 22
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 8 min Panks 19,333
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 14 min No Surprize 1,488,943
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,000 • Total comments across all topics: 278,494,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC