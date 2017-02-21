There are on the WAFF-TV Huntsville story from 16 hrs ago, titled Black marchers, white re-enactors find common foe in Selma. In it, WAFF-TV Huntsville reports that:

FILE -In this Tuesday, March 3, 2015 file photo, a billboard erected to draw visitors to Civil War history sites in Selma, Ala, is seen. Organizers of an annual Civil War re-enactment and a civil rights commemoration are ... .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.