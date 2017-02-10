Bill filed to loosen knot over N Caro...

Bill filed to loosen knot over N Carolina "bathroom bill"

There are 5 comments on the SFGate story from 7 hrs ago, titled Bill filed to loosen knot over N Carolina "bathroom bill". In it, SFGate reports that:

North Carolina lawmakers filed bipartisan legislation Wednesday aimed at breaking an impasse over the state's "bathroom bill," but it's likely to face tough going in the Republican-controlled legislature. Two House Republicans and two Democrats sponsored the measure that would repeal House Bill 2, the law approved last March.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#1 5 hrs ago
The Federal government should not be in the lavatory business either way. And as for individual states, do what you're citizens wish. And it doesn't matter anyway, unless you have "Lavatory Police" stripping suspects done, to conduct physical examinations to determine who's a transgender.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
PoliciaFederal

Lakeport, CA

#2 5 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
The Federal government should not be in the lavatory business either way. And as for individual states, do what you're citizens wish. And it doesn't matter anyway, unless you have "Lavatory Police" stripping suspects done, to conduct physical examinations to determine who's a transgender.
I agree.

46 out 47 States who put the gay marriage issue on the ballot, voted against it (and more than once). Only 1 state voted for changing the definition of marriage to include same sex couples. 3 States never put it to a vote.

The liberally packed SCOTUS decided to once again rule in defiance of the will of the American people. Liberals are looking for any and every opportunity to ram their insane tyranny down the throats of the American people...Perhaps this violation of our Constitution can also be repaired.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Tea Bag Residue Cleanup

Philadelphia, PA

#3 4 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
<quoted text>
The Federal government should not be in the lavatory business either way. And as for individual states, do what you're citizens wish. And it doesn't matter anyway, unless you have "Lavatory Police" stripping suspects done, to conduct physical examinations to determine who's a transgender.
This article has nothing to do with "The Federal government," you rube.

A locality in NC passed an lgbt rights bill.

Then NC simply negated all such laws anywhere in the state.

So much for right wing bigots always fake advocating for "local control."

How can you possibly manage to be so utterly ignorant of the most basic facts and premises of each news story? Are your psychosexual problems distracting you _that_ much?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Tea Bag Residue Cleanup

Philadelphia, PA

#4 3 hrs ago
PoliciaFederal wrote:
<quoted text>
I agree.
You're a stupid bigot. No one (except legislators in various states) voted on married couples being able to use birth control, or on the Civil Rights Act of 1964, or on hate crimes enhancements protecting on the basis of sex, or on permitting interracial marriage.

OTOH, you're not a hypocrite because you oppose all those progressive landmarks, too.

You're wrong about it only being one state that voted for same sex marriage, anyway.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#5 3 hrs ago
Gays and so-called "transgenders" want access to sexually opposite bathrooms in order to promote their latest issue of reducing the age of consent for sexual encounters to the same Twelve year old consent laws governing the illegals before they cross the Mexican border. By forcing these sexual confusions on younger and younger children, the perverts are creating a large sub-culture of youth they can access. Access is what it is all about and all it has ever been about, including the validation of perverts adopting children. Access to thousands of sexual encounters requires a larger base of targets. It is not a coincidence that Target stores expand the availability of child "targets." Keeping people's minds on their sexuality expands the number available for various forms of deviant sexual abuse.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful... 6 min Earl 16
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 8 min Go Trump 20,998
News Trump exchange with black journalist sparks out... 9 min Redefined 81
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 36 min Jeremy 1,497,163
News Officials want coin created for New York's Purp... 44 min Jeremy 6
News Fearing deportation, undocumented mother seeks ... 45 min HOLLA ISABELLA 206
News China Won't Run From a Fight With Trump 46 min Jeremy 104
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 1 hr Copout 412,802
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Dr Guru 237,631
News Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn r... 3 hr jonjedi 456
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 4 hr Ms Sassy 258,873
News DHS: Trump Border 'Wall' to Cost $21.6B, Take 3... 4 hr Quirky 456
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,645 • Total comments across all topics: 279,081,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC