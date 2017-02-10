There are on the SFGate story from 7 hrs ago, titled Bill filed to loosen knot over N Carolina "bathroom bill". In it, SFGate reports that:

North Carolina lawmakers filed bipartisan legislation Wednesday aimed at breaking an impasse over the state's "bathroom bill," but it's likely to face tough going in the Republican-controlled legislature. Two House Republicans and two Democrats sponsored the measure that would repeal House Bill 2, the law approved last March.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at SFGate.