Barack and Michelle Obama each have b...

Barack and Michelle Obama each have book deals

There are 13 comments on the The San Diego Union-Tribune story from 15 hrs ago, titled Barack and Michelle Obama each have book deals. In it, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that:

The former president and first lady have signed with Penguin Random House, the publisher announced Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed for the books, which several publishers had competed for, although the deals are likely in the tens of millions of dollars.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
ima-Ilis Myka Ashante

El Paso, TX

#1 12 hrs ago
michelle looks so masculine ! not feminine at all ! boy when she gets mad ! she looks like a mad gorilla...... BOYCOTT BOYCOTT BOYCOTT their books !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
PoliciaFederal

Lakeport, CA

#2 11 hrs ago
Will Bill Ayer's write their books this time too?

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

203

Location hidden
#3 7 hrs ago
This is just the payoff ploy they used last time. What could be in a book from a man and women that lost their license's to practice law and of course Obama hid or altered his information his first day in office. Will these books also say he was a foreign student like his last?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

203

Location hidden
#4 7 hrs ago
PoliciaFederal wrote:
Will Bill Ayer's write their books this time too?
I am sure that both books will be under fiction in the library since they do not have a section for liar of the year.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#5 7 hrs ago
It's just a remake of the Clinton financial apparatus. They'll need a charitable foundation to launder funds eventually.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Greensburg, KY

#6 5 hrs ago
All proceeds from any Obama book should be confiscated to reduce the national debt he particularly caused and he should stand before the International Court for Crimes Against Humanity.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,335

Lake Geneva, WI

#7 3 hrs ago
They'd better use big letters and simple words so the Obamaphiles can read it.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#8 3 hrs ago
ima-Ilis Myka Ashante wrote:
michelle looks so masculine ! not feminine at all ! boy when she gets mad ! she looks like a mad gorilla...... BOYCOTT BOYCOTT BOYCOTT their books !
Trump supporters don't strike anyone they're vivacious readers of much beyond Topix post, so it's probably a moot point that any boycott would have any effect on sales revenues from the books.

What's plan B?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#9 3 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
All proceeds from any Obama book should be confiscated to reduce the national debt he particularly caused and he should stand before the International Court for Crimes Against Humanity.
Isn't it congress, in the instance of Obama, the Republican Congress majority; who are/were the stewards of the budget and spending?

The debt Obama is credited for by Republican supporters was from the massive spending during the George Bush administration and legislation his Republican Congress passed that he signed.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#10 3 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
This is just the payoff ploy they used last time. What could be in a book from a man and women that lost their license's to practice law and of course Obama hid or altered his information his first day in office. Will these books also say he was a foreign student like his last?
Can you post any reasonable evidence either's Illinois law license are suspended?

Or are you again drumming up lies and deception?

Oh, you're a Birther. In other words a delusional liar.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#11 3 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
It's just a remake of the Clinton financial apparatus. They'll need a charitable foundation to launder funds eventually.
Which previous President doesn't have a charitable foundation?

The sitting illegitimate commander in chief has a supposed charitable foundation that he debits as his personal slush fund , which the New York Attorney General ordered closed for contributions immediately before the November election
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#12 3 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>I am sure that both books will be under fiction in the library since they do not have a section for liar of the year.
What irony, speaking of "Liar of the year"

"book from a man and women that lost their license's to practice law"

When are you receiving your trophy?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
kuda

Edison, NJ

#13 2 hrs ago
I can't wait to read them. They never said they'd abandon America or Americans. We need their clear voices of sanity to offset the rudely intrusive barrage of loud noise and contradictory "alternate facts" that Bannon/Trump and the Republicans wage daily, and to serve as a steadying source of inspiration as we navigate the treacherous rapids of these most troubling of times.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Even most Trump backers want a path to citizens... 1 min Righty01 10
News Fight over debt ceiling could accelerate Trump'... 1 min Marcavage s Emission 2
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 1 min MEDICATED TRUMP 21,464
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min flack 1,499,450
News Trump to shift biofuel blending burden off U.S.... 2 min Marcavage s Emission 1
News In emotional moment, Trump salutes slain SEAL's... 2 min CodeTalker 11
News Trump looks to refocus his presidency in addres... 3 min spocko 50
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 5 min Sharrp Shooter 413,341
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 32 min Jacques Ottawa 237,966
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,963 • Total comments across all topics: 279,231,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC