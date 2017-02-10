Barack and Michelle Obama each have book deals
The former president and first lady have signed with Penguin Random House, the publisher announced Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed for the books, which several publishers had competed for, although the deals are likely in the tens of millions of dollars.
#1 12 hrs ago
michelle looks so masculine ! not feminine at all ! boy when she gets mad ! she looks like a mad gorilla...... BOYCOTT BOYCOTT BOYCOTT their books !
#2 11 hrs ago
Will Bill Ayer's write their books this time too?
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
203
Location hidden
#3 7 hrs ago
This is just the payoff ploy they used last time. What could be in a book from a man and women that lost their license's to practice law and of course Obama hid or altered his information his first day in office. Will these books also say he was a foreign student like his last?
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
203
Location hidden
#4 7 hrs ago
I am sure that both books will be under fiction in the library since they do not have a section for liar of the year.
#5 7 hrs ago
It's just a remake of the Clinton financial apparatus. They'll need a charitable foundation to launder funds eventually.
#6 5 hrs ago
All proceeds from any Obama book should be confiscated to reduce the national debt he particularly caused and he should stand before the International Court for Crimes Against Humanity.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,335
#7 3 hrs ago
They'd better use big letters and simple words so the Obamaphiles can read it.
#8 3 hrs ago
Trump supporters don't strike anyone they're vivacious readers of much beyond Topix post, so it's probably a moot point that any boycott would have any effect on sales revenues from the books.
What's plan B?
#9 3 hrs ago
Isn't it congress, in the instance of Obama, the Republican Congress majority; who are/were the stewards of the budget and spending?
The debt Obama is credited for by Republican supporters was from the massive spending during the George Bush administration and legislation his Republican Congress passed that he signed.
#10 3 hrs ago
Can you post any reasonable evidence either's Illinois law license are suspended?
Or are you again drumming up lies and deception?
Oh, you're a Birther. In other words a delusional liar.
#11 3 hrs ago
Which previous President doesn't have a charitable foundation?
The sitting illegitimate commander in chief has a supposed charitable foundation that he debits as his personal slush fund , which the New York Attorney General ordered closed for contributions immediately before the November election
#12 3 hrs ago
What irony, speaking of "Liar of the year"
"book from a man and women that lost their license's to practice law"
When are you receiving your trophy?
#13 2 hrs ago
I can't wait to read them. They never said they'd abandon America or Americans. We need their clear voices of sanity to offset the rudely intrusive barrage of loud noise and contradictory "alternate facts" that Bannon/Trump and the Republicans wage daily, and to serve as a steadying source of inspiration as we navigate the treacherous rapids of these most troubling of times.
