There are on the The San Diego Union-Tribune story from 15 hrs ago, titled Barack and Michelle Obama each have book deals. In it, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that:

The former president and first lady have signed with Penguin Random House, the publisher announced Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed for the books, which several publishers had competed for, although the deals are likely in the tens of millions of dollars.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.