Arpaio successor pulls back on immigr...

Arpaio successor pulls back on immigration holds in jails

There are 3 comments on the KFBB story from 13 hrs ago, titled Arpaio successor pulls back on immigration holds in jails. In it, KFBB reports that:

Penzone who defeated Arpaio in the November election announced... . FILE - In this June 25, 2014, file photo, an unidentified U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent, left, helps an immigrant, including setting up intravenous fluid replacement for dehydration, near Sells, Ariz.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KFBB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

Toronto, Canada

#1 13 hrs ago
This isn't news. This is trivial. If people want action, improve the background checks but don't end them.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spud

Bangor, PA

#2 10 hrs ago
Liberals and neocon idiots like McCain make absolutely no sense on immigration issues. They act like they approve of this country being invaded by an unlimited # of illegal aliens.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#3 5 hrs ago
Now that the feds are back rounding up illegals they don't need Arpaio doing it.

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 2 min Move on 80
News Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn r... 2 min jonjedi 320
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Obama who 1,496,672
News Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea... 8 min Cordwainer Trout 4
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... 10 min anonymous 63
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 10 min jonjedi 5,824
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 11 min dP cassie 412,529
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 24 min Trump won grow up 20,862
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 34 min Jacques in Ottawa 237,215
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Pakistan
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,892 • Total comments across all topics: 278,997,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC