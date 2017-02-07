Army to allow completion of Dakota Ac...

Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline

There are 2 comments on the WANE-TV Fort Wayne story from 5 hrs ago, titled Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline. In it, WANE-TV Fort Wayne reports that:

The Army said Tuesday that it will allow the $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline to cross under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota, clearing the way for completion of the disputed four-state project. However, construction could still be delayed because the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, which has led opposition to the pipeline, said it would fight the latest development.

Voted

Miami, FL

#1 3 hrs ago
A Democrat here that supports getting our oil from North America. We don't need to depend on the Middle East for oil.
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,945

The Left Coast

#2 2 hrs ago
But we Obots don't want any pipelines, or coal, rich people or affordable energy. There needs to be some serious protests with pink pussyhats, windows broke, cars burned and general riots. You know, to show we are peaceful and really, really, really, really care. Why can't Bernie stop this????????
Chicago, IL

