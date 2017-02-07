Army tells Congress it will allow Dak...

Army tells Congress it will allow Dakota Access oil pipeline

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

This Sept. 29, 2016, file photo, shows a section of the Dakota Access Pipeline under construction near the town of St. Anthony in Morton County, N.D. The Army has notified Congress Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, that it will allow the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline to cross under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota, completing the four-state project to move North Dakota oil to Illinois.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 3 min TheyPharts 5,487
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 4 min --Rickster-- 411,761
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 6 min Frank 1,640
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 6 min ThomasA 1,042
News Senate "sanctuary cities" bill hearing 7 min Viva La Raza 21
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 10 min Panks 258,468
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 12 min Lawrence Wolf 5,388
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 14 min Copout 1,490,536
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 15 min Tuffet t 237,264
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 24 min Frank 19,887
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,513 • Total comments across all topics: 278,652,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC