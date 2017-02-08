Army grants permission to finish Dako...

Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access pipeline

There are 6 comments on the WAFF-TV Huntsville story from 17 hrs ago, titled Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access pipeline. In it, WAFF-TV Huntsville reports that:

29, 2016, file photo, shows a section of the Dakota Access Pipeline under construction near the town of St. Anthony in Morton County, N.D. The Army has notified Congress Tuesday, Feb. 7... . FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2016, file photo, heavy equipment is seen at a site where sections of the Dakota Access Pipeline were being buried near the town of St. Anthony in Morton County, N.D. The Army has ... CANNON BALL, N.D. - With the green light from the federal government, the company building the Dakota Access oil pipeline said Wednesday it plans to resume work immediately to finish the long-stalled project.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#1 15 hrs ago
The article title is a misleading bit of "Fake News" from the press. No one needs the Army's permission for anything. North Dakota needed President Trump's permission, and got it. End of story.

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#2 14 hrs ago
Woo woo woo woo. Woo, woo, woo, woo. The forked tongued lies of the Indians didn't control the day. That should teach these Leftists not to lie to a Court, but it won't. Now, we have to be more vigilant for the crazy Leftists actually bragging about their previous sabotage. Saboteurs should be killed on the spot.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,237

Lake Geneva, WI

#4 8 hrs ago
Maybe now the "tribe" will STFU and go build a casino.....

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,952

The Left Coast

#5 7 hrs ago
Obama stopped the pipeline, which was 98% competed, a few weeks before he left. Just another farewell FU to the people. Didn't take Trump long to fix it.

Interesting side note. Chase Iron Eyes ran for Congress but evidently he has Anthony Wiener syndrome and thought sending 'selfies' from the shower was a good campaign strategy. The millennial envriro-hippies, who actually ran the tribal riots, tell him he's quite the 'warrior'.

Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#6 2 hrs ago
We are still paying Indians for getting the ass kicked and it's time it ends. They all get Casinos on Tribal Land and with all that money Reservations look like Black Ghettos and Alcohol and drugs run rampant. Enough of coddling because they are spoiled with the government handout. Clue you paid Standing Rock Indians that Soro's and Liberal Environmentalist. You lost so get over it and it's not on your land anyway so STFU. Do you pay for the upkeep of those waters? No. Shut the hell up. Going to take 20 to fix what Obama and his Liberal minions have done to this country. You can bet if we hadn't kick the Indians ass America would look like Africa or Mexico.

CZars_R_US

Orlando, FL

#7 14 min ago
Maybe that Warren senator can go stake herself out in the pipeline.
