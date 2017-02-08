There are on the WAFF-TV Huntsville story from 17 hrs ago, titled Army grants permission to finish Dakota Access pipeline. In it, WAFF-TV Huntsville reports that:

29, 2016, file photo, shows a section of the Dakota Access Pipeline under construction near the town of St. Anthony in Morton County, N.D. The Army has notified Congress Tuesday, Feb. 7... . FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2016, file photo, heavy equipment is seen at a site where sections of the Dakota Access Pipeline were being buried near the town of St. Anthony in Morton County, N.D. The Army has ... CANNON BALL, N.D. - With the green light from the federal government, the company building the Dakota Access oil pipeline said Wednesday it plans to resume work immediately to finish the long-stalled project.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.