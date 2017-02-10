Arizona leader kills protest bill after widespread criticism
The speaker of the Arizona House said Monday he won't hear a bill that makes participating in or helping organize a protest that turns into a riot an offense that could lead to criminal racketeering charges, a move prompted by widespread criticism that the legislation sought to limit First Amendment rights. The measure passed last week by the Senate drew nationwide attention, particularly from civil libertarians, because it classified violent protest as an organized crime and said protesters who didn't initially intend to riot could still face criminal charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 min
|Just call me Abe 3
|259,183
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|4 min
|Truth
|55
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|6 min
|kuda
|1,711
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,498,621
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|8 min
|District 1
|237,894
|Activist to address immigration, health after T...
|9 min
|RushFan666
|2
|Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, alo...
|10 min
|Truth
|14
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|3 hr
|Quirky
|413,285
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|4 hr
|Copout
|21,429
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC