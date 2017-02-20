APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abort...

There are 2 comments on the The Republic story from 13 hrs ago, titled APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law unenforced. In it, The Republic reports that:

Last year, Utah enacted a first-in-the-nation law requiring that fetuses receive anesthesia or painkillers before elective abortions starting at 20 weeks gestation. Nine months later, the only licensed clinic providing those abortions in the state says no changes have been made in how doctors perform the procedures.

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

17,108

Casper, WY

#1 6 hrs ago
The least tolerant people have "COEXIST" bumper-stickers. They are the real haters.
Abortion is still the taking of innocent human-life for selfish reasons. Abortion is the very definition of cold-blooded MURDER.
The ONLY U.S. President born since our Constitution was ratified who had a parent who was NEVER an American citizen is Obama. Go figure!
The Illuminati, made up of Skull&Bones, the CFR, Jesuits, Bilderbergs, Bohemian Grovers, and Freemasons, etc. are making their one-world socialistic government. There will also be a universal religion for the NWO which will ultimately be revealed as Luciferian. Jesus provides our ONLY means of escape.

Hostis Publicus

Columbus, OH

#2 1 hr ago
WelbyMD wrote:
Don't believe in abortion? Then DON'T have one. Mind your own business trumptard!!
Chicago, IL

