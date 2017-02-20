APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law unenforced
There are 2 comments on the The Republic story from 13 hrs ago, titled APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law unenforced. In it, The Republic reports that:
Last year, Utah enacted a first-in-the-nation law requiring that fetuses receive anesthesia or painkillers before elective abortions starting at 20 weeks gestation. Nine months later, the only licensed clinic providing those abortions in the state says no changes have been made in how doctors perform the procedures.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Republic.
|
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
17,108
|
#1 6 hrs ago
The least tolerant people have "COEXIST" bumper-stickers. They are the real haters.
Abortion is still the taking of innocent human-life for selfish reasons. Abortion is the very definition of cold-blooded MURDER.
The ONLY U.S. President born since our Constitution was ratified who had a parent who was NEVER an American citizen is Obama. Go figure!
The Illuminati, made up of Skull&Bones, the CFR, Jesuits, Bilderbergs, Bohemian Grovers, and Freemasons, etc. are making their one-world socialistic government. There will also be a universal religion for the NWO which will ultimately be revealed as Luciferian. Jesus provides our ONLY means of escape.
|
#2 1 hr ago
Don't believe in abortion? Then DON'T have one. Mind your own business trumptard!!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|2 min
|LAUGHING AT AMERICA
|20,946
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Joy
|1,497,303
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|3 min
|WHAT
|36,155
|Phoenix immigrant deported to Mexico amid protests
|3 min
|Retired SOF
|151
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|6 min
|Rico from East Lo...
|412,629
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|7 min
|Trump your President
|5,937
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|7 min
|inbred Genius
|245
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Jacques in Ottawa
|237,334
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC