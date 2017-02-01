Anti-Trump Republican eyes party switch in deep-blue Hawaii
There are 25 comments on the KMIR 6 story from 17 hrs ago, titled Anti-Trump Republican eyes party switch in deep-blue Hawaii. In it, KMIR 6 reports that:
In deep-blue Hawaii, Fukumoto is considering switching parties to become a Democrat after she was pressured to resign her leade... . Republican and Democratic leaders in the Hawaii House discussed how to proceed with a vote to remove Rep. Beth Fukumoto from her post as minority leader on Wed., Feb. 1, 2017 in Honolulu.
#1 15 hrs ago
Obviously, she was a fake, a disruptive agent from the start. She could be addressing the Democrat lies and violence taking place, but she chooses to side with the terrorist idiots and illegal aliens robbing even her prized Hawaiian pervert subspecies from their rights and security.
#2 14 hrs ago
An Anti-Trumper from the beginning.You should know better than to talk that way about youre President.49 percent of people support the ban compared to 41 percent against.
http://www.businessinsider.com/49-of-american...
Since: Oct 14
1,017
Location hidden
#3 13 hrs ago
You got it Bubba. All you got to do is look at them eyes. If'n they ain't round, she must be a commie.
Why can't we get rid of these illegals....
Since: Mar 09
10,918
The Left Coast
#4 11 hrs ago
Well if she switched to be being a democrat she could join the protests and riots around the country. She already missed some good ones, like UC Berkeley last night, You know where you are free to say and feel what you like. That is unless someone has a view you don't like, then it is acceptable to riot and bust windows and start the place on fire and run them off campus.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,199
#5 11 hrs ago
Maybe she should go "occupy" something.....
Since: Oct 14
1,017
Location hidden
#6 10 hrs ago
Anyone from the Bundy cult out of jail right now, they could show her how to do that!
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,199
#7 10 hrs ago
At least the Bundy "cult" knows what a soap and water are for.......
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
74,341
Location hidden
#8 8 hrs ago
Go suck an egg.
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
74,341
Location hidden
#9 8 hrs ago
As a rule the "people" don't know their asses from their elbows. The proof is whom we are saddled with as idiot-in-chief.
Trump must be removed before he destroys the world.
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
74,341
Location hidden
#10 8 hrs ago
I think conservatives have the same freedom of speech as the rest of us. That doesn't mean we have to provide them a platform.
The violence is counter-productive however
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,199
#11 7 hrs ago
I'll agree with you on the "people".
Proof is half of the people voting in the democrat primaries voted for a freeking Socialist and the other half voted for a criminal-liar.
Since: Oct 14
1,017
Location hidden
#12 7 hrs ago
Sure they do. They probably dropped that bar of soap way more than they really needed to!
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,199
#13 6 hrs ago
Which should make them appealing to the left now shouldn't it......
Coquitlam, Canada
#14 6 hrs ago
A great idea, and I would say that any decent American Republicans not comfortable with racism, fascism and being a puppet state of the Kremlin should do likewise and "cross the floor of the house" as we say up here!
It's the right thing to do!
#15 5 hrs ago
Increasingly, the few prevailing Democrats in office are seen as antiques of the past. And as the national trend of putting Republicans in office continues, as evidenced by Republican majorities in Congress, Democrats are on their way to becoming forgotten relics of the Obama era. It's all over but the shouting, isn't it?
Since: Oct 14
1,017
Location hidden
#16 4 hrs ago
And the closet righties.
Since: Oct 12
49,514
Location hidden
#17 4 hrs ago
Just from you, alone is enough.....
Coquitlam, Canada
#18 4 hrs ago
Yes, millions more American voters voted for Hillary Clinton than voted for Donald Trump; a sure sign of impending demise (to addled and drunk neo-fascist Republicans awash in their "alternate facts").
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
74,341
Location hidden
#19 3 hrs ago
Glub glub.
#20 2 hrs ago
Great example of liberal democracy.
