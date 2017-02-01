Anti-Trump Republican eyes party swit...

Anti-Trump Republican eyes party switch in deep-blue Hawaii

There are 25 comments on the KMIR 6 story from 17 hrs ago, titled Anti-Trump Republican eyes party switch in deep-blue Hawaii.

In deep-blue Hawaii, Fukumoto is considering switching parties to become a Democrat after she was pressured to resign her leade... . Republican and Democratic leaders in the Hawaii House discussed how to proceed with a vote to remove Rep. Beth Fukumoto from her post as minority leader on Wed., Feb. 1, 2017 in Honolulu.

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#1 15 hrs ago
Obviously, she was a fake, a disruptive agent from the start. She could be addressing the Democrat lies and violence taking place, but she chooses to side with the terrorist idiots and illegal aliens robbing even her prized Hawaiian pervert subspecies from their rights and security.

gwww

Mountain Lake, MN

#2 14 hrs ago
An Anti-Trumper from the beginning.You should know better than to talk that way about youre President.49 percent of people support the ban compared to 41 percent against.
http://www.businessinsider.com/49-of-american...

RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

1,017

Location hidden
#3 13 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Obviously, she was a fake, a disruptive agent from the start. She could be addressing the Democrat lies and violence taking place, but she chooses to side with the terrorist idiots and illegal aliens robbing even her prized Hawaiian pervert subspecies from their rights and security.
You got it Bubba. All you got to do is look at them eyes. If'n they ain't round, she must be a commie.

Why can't we get rid of these illegals....

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,918

The Left Coast

#4 11 hrs ago
Well if she switched to be being a democrat she could join the protests and riots around the country. She already missed some good ones, like UC Berkeley last night, You know where you are free to say and feel what you like. That is unless someone has a view you don't like, then it is acceptable to riot and bust windows and start the place on fire and run them off campus.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,199

Lake Geneva, WI

#5 11 hrs ago
Maybe she should go "occupy" something.....

RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

1,017

Location hidden
#6 10 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
Maybe she should go "occupy" something.....
Anyone from the Bundy cult out of jail right now, they could show her how to do that!
BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,199

Lake Geneva, WI

#7 10 hrs ago
RushFan666 wrote:
<quoted text>

Anyone from the Bundy cult out of jail right now, they could show her how to do that!
At least the Bundy "cult" knows what a soap and water are for.......

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

74,341

Location hidden
#8 8 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Obviously, she was a fake, a disruptive agent from the start. She could be addressing the Democrat lies and violence taking place, but she chooses to side with the terrorist idiots and illegal aliens robbing even her prized Hawaiian pervert subspecies from their rights and security.
Go suck an egg.
Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

74,341

Location hidden
#9 8 hrs ago
gwww wrote:
An Anti-Trumper from the beginning.You should know better than to talk that way about youre President.49 percent of people support the ban compared to 41 percent against.
http://www.businessinsider.com/49-of-american...
As a rule the "people" don't know their asses from their elbows. The proof is whom we are saddled with as idiot-in-chief.

Trump must be removed before he destroys the world.
Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

74,341

Location hidden
#10 8 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
Well if she switched to be being a democrat she could join the protests and riots around the country. She already missed some good ones, like UC Berkeley last night, You know where you are free to say and feel what you like. That is unless someone has a view you don't like, then it is acceptable to riot and bust windows and start the place on fire and run them off campus.
I think conservatives have the same freedom of speech as the rest of us. That doesn't mean we have to provide them a platform.

The violence is counter-productive however
BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,199

Lake Geneva, WI

#11 7 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>As a rule the "people" don't know their asses from their elbows. The proof is whom we are saddled with as idiot-in-chief.

Trump must be removed before he destroys the world.
I'll agree with you on the "people".

Proof is half of the people voting in the democrat primaries voted for a freeking Socialist and the other half voted for a criminal-liar.

RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

1,017

Location hidden
#12 7 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
<quoted text>

At least the Bundy "cult" knows what a soap and water are for.......
Sure they do. They probably dropped that bar of soap way more than they really needed to!
BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,199

Lake Geneva, WI

#13 6 hrs ago
RushFan666 wrote:
<quoted text>

Sure they do. They probably dropped that bar of soap way more than they really needed to!
Which should make them appealing to the left now shouldn't it......
GREAT IDEA

Coquitlam, Canada

#14 6 hrs ago
A great idea, and I would say that any decent American Republicans not comfortable with racism, fascism and being a puppet state of the Kremlin should do likewise and "cross the floor of the house" as we say up here!

It's the right thing to do!
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#15 5 hrs ago
Increasingly, the few prevailing Democrats in office are seen as antiques of the past. And as the national trend of putting Republicans in office continues, as evidenced by Republican majorities in Congress, Democrats are on their way to becoming forgotten relics of the Obama era. It's all over but the shouting, isn't it?

RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

1,017

Location hidden
#16 4 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
<quoted text>

Which should make them appealing to the left now shouldn't it......
And the closet righties.
Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

49,514

Location hidden
#17 4 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Obviously, she was a fake, a disruptive agent from the start. She could be addressing the Democrat lies and violence taking place, but she chooses to side with the terrorist idiots and illegal aliens robbing even her prized Hawaiian pervert subspecies from their rights and security.
Just from you, alone is enough.....
GREAT IDEA

Coquitlam, Canada

#18 4 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
Increasingly, the few prevailing Democrats in office are seen as antiques of the past. And as the national trend of putting Republicans in office continues, as evidenced by Republican majorities in Congress, Democrats are on their way to becoming forgotten relics of the Obama era. It's all over but the shouting, isn't it?
Yes, millions more American voters voted for Hillary Clinton than voted for Donald Trump; a sure sign of impending demise (to addled and drunk neo-fascist Republicans awash in their "alternate facts").
Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

74,341

Location hidden
#19 3 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
<quoted text>

I'll agree with you on the "people".

Proof is half of the people voting in the democrat primaries voted for a freeking Socialist and the other half voted for a criminal-liar.
Glub glub.
gwww

Mountain Lake, MN

#20 2 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>As a rule the "people" don't know their asses from their elbows. The proof is whom we are saddled with as idiot-in-chief.

Trump must be removed before he destroys the world.
Great example of liberal democracy.
