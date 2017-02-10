Airports, legal volunteers prepare for new Trump travel ban
Airport officials and civil rights lawyers around the country are getting ready for President Donald Trump's new travel ban - mindful of the chaos that accompanied his initial executive order but hopeful the forthcoming version will be rolled out in a more orderly way. The new order was expected as soon as Wednesday.
#1 13 hrs ago
There's plenty of places to visit right here in Ated, why risk your life man will be liferica. Till things settle down. In my opinion why risk my life to see something different, when I get it right here.
#2 13 hrs ago
When I type the letters move around. Why travel when there is plenty to see right here in America.
#3 12 hrs ago
;) it's fun for the outsider to do the inside work? so, enjoy Trumper#1 ;-0
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
199
Location hidden
#4 6 hrs ago
Another AP story that they mask behind an unheard of outlet. Anything to give artificial reality to fake news.
Associated Press writers Tammy Webber and Sophia Tareen in Chicago; Deepti Hajela and Larry Neumeister in New York; Matthew Barakat in Alexandria, Virginia; Adriana Gomez Licon in Miami; and Amy Forliti in Minneapolis contributed to this report.
___
This story has been corrected to show that Cardozo Law School is in New York, not affiliated with New York University
