Activist to address immigration, heal...

Activist to address immigration, health after Trump speech

There are 30 comments on the Washington Times story from 13 hrs ago, titled Activist to address immigration, health after Trump speech. In it, Washington Times reports that:

An activist who will deliver a Democratic response in Spanish to President Donald Trump's first speech to a joint session of Congress plans to address his administration's crackdown on undocumented immigrants and the need for affordable health care. Tuesday's remarks from Astrid Silva , a so-called Dreamer who was brought into the country illegally as a child, will come as Trump's efforts have spread anxiety among immigrants and led many to fear arrest.

Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#1 12 hrs ago
If she was brought into the country illegally as a child, she is illegal and should be deported. She has the Spanish language capability and should do well in whatever country she belongs.

RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

1,098

Location hidden
#2 12 hrs ago
It's really too bad that the Mexicans didn't just become go over the communist form of government years ago.

Imagine how much better it would be if their people could move here and be welcomed with open arms..... Just like your average Cuban!

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,011

The Left Coast

#3 11 hrs ago
RushFan666 wrote:
It's really too bad that the Mexicans didn't just become go over the communist form of government years ago.

Imagine how much better it would be if their people could move here and be welcomed with open arms..... Just like your average Cuban!
And the average Syrian!

RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

1,098

Location hidden
#4 11 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
<quoted text>

And the average Syrian!
Can't forget all the Vietnamese & Cambodians that came here by the boatload.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#5 11 hrs ago
RushFan666 wrote:
<quoted text>

Can't forget all the Vietnamese & Cambodians that came here by the boatload.
Don't forget the Irish, Germans & Italians either.

Remember Bowling Green!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,328

Lake Geneva, WI

#6 11 hrs ago
And what do those Irish, Germans, Italians, Cubans, Vietnamese, Cambodians and even Syrians all have in common?

You might not have liked the reasons or methods they took to get here, but they're here LEGALLY.

MAYBE the Mexicans could learn a thing or two from that.

spud

New Providence, PA

#7 11 hrs ago
This lady allegedly came here when she was 4. She's 24 now. She should have enough respect for the country she lives in to speak English if she were truly trying to be accepted. She's a troublemaker, more concerned with riling up illegal aliens than actually being a part of OUR country. She thinks we should bend to accommodate her and her kind. She's wrong.

Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#8 10 hrs ago
RushFan666 wrote:
It's really too bad that the Mexicans didn't just become go over the communist form of government years ago.

Imagine how much better it would be if their people could move here and be welcomed with open arms..... Just like your average Cuban!
Hey idiot. They can move here and do it all the time. We real tax paying Americans call it LEGAL IMMIGRATION you stupid moron!!! What is it that you moron Liberal can't understand what ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION is ? You snowflake Liberals must eat for breakfast bowls of stupid on a daily basis. You are an incoherent, trial-lawyer-loving weenie with delusions of adequacy.

Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#9 10 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

Don't forget the Irish, Germans & Italians either.

Remember Bowling Green!
Lol!!!! Except they all came her the Legal way you Liberal retard. What is it that you Liberals do not understand that crossing our boarders illegally is a damn crime. Hey, you capitalism-hating Demonrat, you should come with a warning label because you contain more than a trace amount of nut.

RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

1,098

Location hidden
#10 10 hrs ago
Truth wrote:
<quoted text>Hey idiot. They can move here and do it all the time. We real tax paying Americans call it LEGAL IMMIGRATION you stupid moron!!! What is it that you moron Liberal can't understand what ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION is ? You snowflake Liberals must eat for breakfast bowls of stupid on a daily basis. You are an incoherent, trial-lawyer-loving weenie with delusions of adequacy.
There's no reason for any Cuban to become "legal" just because they've gotten to dry land.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

194

Location hidden
#11 10 hrs ago
spud wrote:
This lady allegedly came here when she was 4. She's 24 now. She should have enough respect for the country she lives in to speak English if she were truly trying to be accepted. She's a troublemaker, more concerned with riling up illegal aliens than actually being a part of OUR country. She thinks we should bend to accommodate her and her kind. She's wrong.
They do not want the American people to understand her. Only the illegals.

Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#12 9 hrs ago
RushFan666 wrote:
<quoted text>

There's no reason for any Cuban to become "legal" just because they've gotten to dry land.
. I never said there was Liberal jackass, but yet you are still ok with Illegals coming across our borders and for out tax payers to pay for them to do it. You know like Welfare, Medical, education and so on. BTW Liberal you know that the money they make here in America is sent back to their families in Mexico to support their economy mean while they plug up our jails and some and I say again SOME not all commit felony crimes against Americans and you Liberals protect them. Listen, you Jesus-trashing pansy, if ignorance is bliss, you must be one happy liberal.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,328

Lake Geneva, WI

#13 9 hrs ago
RushFan666 wrote:
<quoted text>

There's no reason for any Cuban to become "legal" just because they've gotten to dry land.
I happen to agree with you, there's no reason just making it here should qualify them as being legal but until that law is changed, hitting dry land makes it legal and therefore makes them legal.

That being said, it's bad enough that counts for Cubans, I sure as hell don't want it to be that way for anyone and everyone.

RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

1,098

Location hidden
#14 8 hrs ago
Truth wrote:
<quoted text>. I never said there was Liberal jackass, but yet you are still ok with Illegals coming across our borders and for out tax payers to pay for them to do it. You know like Welfare, Medical, education and so on. BTW Liberal you know that the money they make here in America is sent back to their families in Mexico to support their economy mean while they plug up our jails and some and I say again SOME not all commit felony crimes against Americans and you Liberals protect them. Listen, you Jesus-trashing pansy, if ignorance is bliss, you must be one happy liberal.
Your little R Lee Ermey act is getting kind of tiring.

Enjoy your lifelong pension and healthcare benefits even if you could have kept working.

Alien Touch

Brooklyn, NY

#15 7 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
If she was brought into the country illegally as a child, she is illegal and should be deported. She has the Spanish language capability and should do well in whatever country she belongs.
Other words means to you opinion , she broke the law and she will have to be deported , it doesn't matter if she was under the age . Ok than dismantle the United States on peaces . Give this land back to the natives . Give back Arizona New Mexico, California back where they belong Mexico ok you agree . Than take you back where you come from Europe my friend . It's better for you to shut F up . You are the last person to talk

Alien Touch

Brooklyn, NY

#16 7 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
And what do those Irish, Germans, Italians, Cubans, Vietnamese, Cambodians and even Syrians all have in common?

You might not have liked the reasons or methods they took to get here, but they're here LEGALLY.

MAYBE the Mexicans could learn a thing or two from that.
Mexicans belong here , I think you don't

Alien Touch

Brooklyn, NY

#17 7 hrs ago
spud wrote:
This lady allegedly came here when she was 4. She's 24 now. She should have enough respect for the country she lives in to speak English if she were truly trying to be accepted. She's a troublemaker, more concerned with riling up illegal aliens than actually being a part of OUR country. She thinks we should bend to accommodate her and her kind. She's wrong.
Papa when a person isolates himself from others dies from a paranoia been killed , I think US building a wall like your mental case commander shut , will have a very nasty impact

Judged:

Alien Touch

Brooklyn, NY

#18 7 hrs ago
Truth wrote:
<quoted text>Lol!!!! Except they all came her the Legal way you Liberal retard. What is it that you Liberals do not understand that crossing our boarders illegally is a damn crime. Hey, you capitalism-hating Demonrat, you should come with a warning label because you contain more than a trace amount of nut.
Hello you mental smart , what's crime , what's law , whom brakes the law , whom fixes the law . Start doing your home work well. How senate gets pay , how judges get pay , how law enforcement gets pay , how military gets pay , how private jails gets pay , how border patrol gets pay , how lawyers gets pay , if we build a fucking wall which I hope fell on your head and others don't get will stop all this financial support and send everyone home . How will be a survival how all this people will support themselves. Us will leave on heaven will be no more crime , I guess all the crimes and faults are illegal immigrants, stop with stupid thinking and get serious where is the problem,? Problem is Us has a old policy which has to be renewed, they have to regulate financial markets, they have to start prosecuting the money bankers hungry , they have to regulate health care and start building middle class . Trump has surrounded himself with billioners and wants to cut taxes on the wealth people and you my friend to continue like slave you are . Immigrants contribute to economy and not hurm the us interest . You have to worry why the president don't show his tax returns why he is hiding them why he doesn't want his people to know why he is against the media why , this is concerning to you and everyone whom leaves in this country . Stop worrying about nonsense

slick willie explains it

Virginia Beach, VA

#19 7 hrs ago
Where will she be giving this speech again?

ICE wants to know.......
slick willie explains it

Virginia Beach, VA

#20 6 hrs ago
RushFan666 wrote:
Imagine how much better it would be if their people could move here and be welcomed with open arms..... Just like your average Cuban!
Well, most of them.........

http://www.history.com/s3static/video-thumbna...
