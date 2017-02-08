Abortion bill stalls as activists rally at Oklahoma Capitol
Abortion bill stalls as activists rally at Oklahoma Capitol
While hundreds of anti-abortion activists descended on the Oklahoma Capitol for a rally on Wednesday, a GOP-led House committee failed to pass an anti-abortion bill in a move that could signal a shift in priorities for Republican lawmakers in a deep-red state. Three freshman Republicans on the House Public Health Committee joined with a Democrat voting against a bill to prohibit abortions based on the diagnosis of a fetal abnormality or Down syndrome.
#2 3 hrs ago
Why don't Liberal Democrats want to see a picture of the baby they're about to kill? Why do Liberal Democrats want to kill babies fully capable of surviving outside the womb? Why would any legislative body give credence to such monsters?
