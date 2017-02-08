There are on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 13 hrs ago, titled Abortion bill stalls as activists rally at Oklahoma Capitol. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:

While hundreds of anti-abortion activists descended on the Oklahoma Capitol for a rally on Wednesday, a GOP-led House committee failed to pass an anti-abortion bill in a move that could signal a shift in priorities for Republican lawmakers in a deep-red state. Three freshman Republicans on the House Public Health Committee joined with a Democrat voting against a bill to prohibit abortions based on the diagnosis of a fetal abnormality or Down syndrome.

