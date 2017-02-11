A man holds a poster of a woman wearing an American

A man holds a poster of a woman weari...

California can't stop federal immigration officers from conducting deportation raids. But state officials can keep local jails from cooperating.

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

11,459

Location hidden
#1 20 hrs ago
ca is already asking for federal money do the the rains damaging what the state leaders have failed to maintain when having the chance. even though i live in ca the leaders of my state are dirty corrupt and against the citizens infavor of illegal aliens even to the point of willing to let ca fall to protect illegal aliens from federal law. they have not yet faced a real ag who can file felony charges against local leaders who are harboring shielding aiding and abetting illegals that may soon change for the better of the only folks who matter, citizens.

Texxy the Selfie Cat

Spring, TX

#2 18 hrs ago
That American flag as a hijab is inappropriate and pretty much infuriating. No respect for that flag or what it stands for and all the blood shed for it.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#3 18 hrs ago
The depiction is an Arab woman wearing an American flag on her head. And I'm glad to see the flag isn't being burned as it is in Iran today. But nevertheless, draping an American flag on your head does not entitle constitutional rights if you're not a citizen. And it doesn't entitle your family to enter the U.S.

factsdontmattera nymore

Breda, Netherlands

#4 18 hrs ago
Texxy the Selfie Cat wrote:
That American flag as a hijab is inappropriate and pretty much infuriating. No respect for that flag or what it stands for and all the blood shed for it.
Piece of cloth. Nothing more, nothing less

Wildchild

Brooklyn, NY

#5 17 hrs ago
Yuck

Wildchild

Brooklyn, NY

#6 17 hrs ago
Topix is stopping you from posting what you feel

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

74,646

Location hidden
#7 17 hrs ago
I'm still looking for the American the woman is allegedly wearing on her head. Must be a little feller.

YouDidntBuildTha t

Rohnert Park, CA

#8 17 hrs ago
How does one wear an American?

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,964

The Left Coast

#9 17 hrs ago
Not near as classy as the pinkpussy hats.

YouDidntBuildTha t

Rohnert Park, CA

#10 17 hrs ago
This is how you wear a South African apparently. Maybe one wears an America in a similar way?

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DmPtlxo3iwM

Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#11 17 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
The depiction is an Arab woman wearing an American flag on her head. And I'm glad to see the flag isn't being burned as it is in Iran today. But nevertheless, draping an American flag on your head does not entitle constitutional rights if you're not a citizen. And it doesn't entitle your family to enter the U.S.
"not entitle constitutional rights if you're not a citizen."

I've read that often on Topix. Where in the constitution is that passage located? Contrary to some beliefs the appeal court ruling rejecting Donald Trump's EO held that refugees and immigrants, with State Department visas; due process rights were violated.

Texxy the Selfie Cat

Spring, TX

#12 17 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
The depiction is an Arab woman wearing an American flag on her head. And I'm glad to see the flag isn't being burned as it is in Iran today. But nevertheless, draping an American flag on your head does not entitle constitutional rights if you're not a citizen. And it doesn't entitle your family to enter the U.S.
Rabid Libs put it as their Facebook profile pic until they started being unfriended left and right.
Then they replaced it with the p * ssy hat and lost more friends. They will eventually do themselves in like Starbucks. Just let them go. Time will tell.

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

74,646

Location hidden
#13 17 hrs ago
YouDidntBuildThat wrote:
How does one wear an American?
A little left of center.

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

17,075

Casper, WY

#15 16 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
Not near as classy as the pinkpussy hats.
They are called "kuntcaps" and one size fits all.

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

74,646

Location hidden
#16 16 hrs ago
WelbyMD wrote:
<quoted text>
They are called "kuntcaps" and one size fits all.
Whatever those hats are called, Trump is already demanding groping rights.

Bums

Anchorage, AK

#17 15 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
The depiction is an Arab woman wearing an American flag on her head. And I'm glad to see the flag isn't being burned as it is in Iran today. But nevertheless, draping an American flag on your head does not entitle constitutional rights if you're not a citizen. And it doesn't entitle your family to enter the U.S.
And the more obnoxious you get, the more rights you will have.

Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#18 15 hrs ago
Texxy the Selfie Cat wrote:
That American flag as a hijab is inappropriate and pretty much infuriating. No respect for that flag or what it stands for and all the blood shed for it.
That's ridiculous. I and plenty of other motorcycle enthusiasts wear American flag replica scares and head bands.

Texxy the Selfie Cat

Spring, TX

#19 15 hrs ago
WelbyMD wrote:
<quoted text>
They are called "kuntcaps" and one size fits all.
I wonder if the women realized how ridiculous they looked in their Vagina outfits and especially the ones who looked like bovine livestock and mooing during the inauguration. I have seen some of the videos but don't want to post them here.

davy

Colby, KS

#22 9 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

That's ridiculous. I and plenty of other motorcycle enthusiasts wear American flag replica scares and head bands.
figures a piece of shit like you would do that

davy

Colby, KS

#23 9 hrs ago
Texxy the Selfie Cat wrote:
<quoted text>

I wonder if the women realized how ridiculous they looked in their Vagina outfits and especially the ones who looked like bovine livestock and mooing during the inauguration. I have seen some of the videos but don't want to post them here.
they were dressed as liberal men

