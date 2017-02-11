A man holds a poster of a woman wearing an American
California can't stop federal immigration officers from conducting deportation raids. But state officials can keep local jails from cooperating.
#1 20 hrs ago
ca is already asking for federal money do the the rains damaging what the state leaders have failed to maintain when having the chance. even though i live in ca the leaders of my state are dirty corrupt and against the citizens infavor of illegal aliens even to the point of willing to let ca fall to protect illegal aliens from federal law. they have not yet faced a real ag who can file felony charges against local leaders who are harboring shielding aiding and abetting illegals that may soon change for the better of the only folks who matter, citizens.
#2 18 hrs ago
That American flag as a hijab is inappropriate and pretty much infuriating. No respect for that flag or what it stands for and all the blood shed for it.
#3 18 hrs ago
The depiction is an Arab woman wearing an American flag on her head. And I'm glad to see the flag isn't being burned as it is in Iran today. But nevertheless, draping an American flag on your head does not entitle constitutional rights if you're not a citizen. And it doesn't entitle your family to enter the U.S.
#4 18 hrs ago
Piece of cloth. Nothing more, nothing less
#5 17 hrs ago
Yuck
#6 17 hrs ago
Topix is stopping you from posting what you feel
#7 17 hrs ago
I'm still looking for the American the woman is allegedly wearing on her head. Must be a little feller.
#8 17 hrs ago
How does one wear an American?
#9 17 hrs ago
Not near as classy as the pinkpussy hats.
#10 17 hrs ago
This is how you wear a South African apparently. Maybe one wears an America in a similar way?
#11 17 hrs ago
"not entitle constitutional rights if you're not a citizen."
I've read that often on Topix. Where in the constitution is that passage located? Contrary to some beliefs the appeal court ruling rejecting Donald Trump's EO held that refugees and immigrants, with State Department visas; due process rights were violated.
#12 17 hrs ago
Rabid Libs put it as their Facebook profile pic until they started being unfriended left and right.
Then they replaced it with the p * ssy hat and lost more friends. They will eventually do themselves in like Starbucks. Just let them go. Time will tell.
#13 17 hrs ago
A little left of center.
#15 16 hrs ago
They are called "kuntcaps" and one size fits all.
#16 16 hrs ago
Whatever those hats are called, Trump is already demanding groping rights.
#17 15 hrs ago
And the more obnoxious you get, the more rights you will have.
#18 15 hrs ago
That's ridiculous. I and plenty of other motorcycle enthusiasts wear American flag replica scares and head bands.
#19 15 hrs ago
I wonder if the women realized how ridiculous they looked in their Vagina outfits and especially the ones who looked like bovine livestock and mooing during the inauguration. I have seen some of the videos but don't want to post them here.
#22 9 hrs ago
figures a piece of shit like you would do that
#23 9 hrs ago
they were dressed as liberal men
