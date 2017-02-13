There are on the Daily Journal story from 13 hrs ago, titled 4 GOP senators on the fence over Puzder for labor secretary. In it, Daily Journal reports that:

Four Republicans on the Senate committee considering President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of labor aren't saying publicly if they will vote for him. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and three other senators - Tim Scott of South Carolina, Johnny Isakson of Georgia and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska - have said they won't decide how to vote on fast-food executive Andrew Puzder's nomination until after his Senate confirmation hearing Thursday.

