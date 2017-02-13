4 GOP senators on the fence over Puzd...

4 GOP senators on the fence over Puzder for labor secretary

Four Republicans on the Senate committee considering President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of labor aren't saying publicly if they will vote for him. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and three other senators - Tim Scott of South Carolina, Johnny Isakson of Georgia and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska - have said they won't decide how to vote on fast-food executive Andrew Puzder's nomination until after his Senate confirmation hearing Thursday.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#2 10 hrs ago
All of President Trump's picks are qualified with proven records, so unlike Obama filling positions with civil rights attorneys. But Admiral Flynn may be in a jam over the "Logan Act." Never mind that House Speaker Nancy Pelosy made an unauthorized visit to the Sr Assad of Syria, during the Bush Administration, a violation of the Logan Act. But Bush couldn't do anything about it because the Democrats were the Congressional majority at that time.

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

Location hidden
#3 4 hrs ago
...Another Trump alligator for the Washington Swamp.....
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#4 3 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
All of President Trump's picks are qualified with proven records, so unlike Obama filling positions with civil rights attorneys. But Admiral Flynn may be in a jam over the "Logan Act." Never mind that House Speaker Nancy Pelosy made an unauthorized visit to the Sr Assad of Syria, during the Bush Administration, a violation of the Logan Act. But Bush couldn't do anything about it because the Democrats were the Congressional majority at that time.
ROTFLMMFAO!!!

If you honestly think ANY of these uber-elitist mega-donors to the tRump campaign are even remotely quailified for their positions, I have got a -sweet- deal on some North Dakota beachfront property that I just know you'd love.
Please post your SSN & bank routing #'s in your reply.
Of course, I'll cover the screen so no one else sees them....
