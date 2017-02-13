4 GOP senators on the fence over Puzder for labor secretary
There are 3 comments on the Daily Journal story from 13 hrs ago, titled 4 GOP senators on the fence over Puzder for labor secretary. In it, Daily Journal reports that:
Four Republicans on the Senate committee considering President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of labor aren't saying publicly if they will vote for him. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and three other senators - Tim Scott of South Carolina, Johnny Isakson of Georgia and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska - have said they won't decide how to vote on fast-food executive Andrew Puzder's nomination until after his Senate confirmation hearing Thursday.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Journal.
|
#2 10 hrs ago
All of President Trump's picks are qualified with proven records, so unlike Obama filling positions with civil rights attorneys. But Admiral Flynn may be in a jam over the "Logan Act." Never mind that House Speaker Nancy Pelosy made an unauthorized visit to the Sr Assad of Syria, during the Bush Administration, a violation of the Logan Act. But Bush couldn't do anything about it because the Democrats were the Congressional majority at that time.
|
Since: Oct 12
49,663
Location hidden
|
#3 4 hrs ago
...Another Trump alligator for the Washington Swamp.....
|
#4 3 hrs ago
ROTFLMMFAO!!!
If you honestly think ANY of these uber-elitist mega-donors to the tRump campaign are even remotely quailified for their positions, I have got a -sweet- deal on some North Dakota beachfront property that I just know you'd love.
Please post your SSN & bank routing #'s in your reply.
Of course, I'll cover the screen so no one else sees them....
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|3 min
|Captain Yesterday
|5,478
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,493,757
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|4 min
|Injudgement
|20,453
|Franken says GOP colleagues question Trump's me...
|4 min
|Trump s Birtherex...
|9
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|5 min
|MoldPhartc
|196
|Trump's White House eyes potential foes in 2020...
|5 min
|Julia
|48
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|6 min
|Trump Fails Again
|259,416
|Once again, Trump claims that just enough fraud...
|12 min
|Captain Yesterday
|125
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|24 min
|Jacques in Ottawa
|237,866
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|42 min
|Katrina
|412,623
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC