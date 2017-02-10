188,000 under evacuation orders near ...

188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern California dam

There are 7 comments on the WCAX-TV Burlington story from 11 hrs ago, titled 188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern California dam. In it, WCAX-TV Burlington reports that:

Water started flowing over the emergency spillway, ... . This Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 image from video provided by the office of Assemblyman Brian Dahle shows water flowing over an emergency spillway of the Oroville Dam in Oroville, Calif., during a he... .

davy

Colby, KS

#1 6 hrs ago
too bad they are run by idiots and spend money on santcuary cities instead of projects like this

Humps1995

Plano, TX

#2 4 hrs ago
ne1 want to webcam with a 21 female? message me on K iK my id is partya284

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,247

Lake Geneva, WI

#3 4 hrs ago
davy wrote:
too bad they are run by idiots and spend money on santcuary cities instead of projects like this
I'll bet if there was a sanctuary city it the water's path they'd find the cash to take care of it....

caterwaul

Since: May 12

256

Location hidden
#4 2 hrs ago
This is very serious problem and it is being minimized and downplayed. Earthen dams are inherently weak during a high water event.
CZars_R_US

Orlando, FL

#5 2 hrs ago
Think this will fix their water shortage.

caterwaul

Since: May 12

256

Location hidden
#6 3 min ago
CZars_R_US wrote:
Think this will fix their water shortage.
No, curbing their wastefullness will. It will also fix their shortage of common sense and reason.
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#7 2 min ago
BHM5267 wrote:
<quoted text>

I'll bet if there was a sanctuary city it the water's path they'd find the cash to take care of it....
With any luck the illegals will get washed back home.
