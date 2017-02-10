10 Things to Know for Tuesday
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, meets with reporters to discuss the process for investigating whether or how Russia influenced the presidential election, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes said earlier that Congress should not begin a McCarthy-style investigation based on news reports that a few Americans with ties to President Donald Trump had contacted Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign.
The most important thing to know about today (Tuesday) is it is not Next Tuesday. It will never be Next Tuesday.
Another liberal with delusions of grandeur using fake news once again. I wish Hollywood would write them a new script, but they would be screwed up too.
Things to know for Tuesday...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH)- The Oklahoma Attorney GeneralÂ’s Office confirms former Attorney General Scott Pruitt used a private email for state business.
The information comes a week after FOX 25 first revealed the emails that appeared to be sent from PruittÂ’s private email account.
http://okcfox.com/news/fox-25-investigates/ag...
Never in American history a former president is staying in Washington, creating a shadow government behind the back of the American people and using his Federal left-overs to harm the new president and stab him in the back with leaks that harm our national security of each and every America which is dangerous and shameful as well. Clearly, the liberal Democrats adopted the Mozlem Brotherhood self-destructionist agenda and they have more than two billion dollars in bribes that Hillary collected from the Mozlem brotherhood regimes of the Middle East in return for creating the Iranian nukes with American Uranium and creating ISIS caliphate. The hostile to America Democrats and their Mozlem Brother thugs supporters including Black panthers, Black Lives matter and ISIS terrorists that are on the distribution list of the community organizer Obama who is Mozlem Brother scholar of Indonesia Madrassa. This means that Obama can arrange demonstration paid by the Clinton Foundation at any place in America at any time by Obama tweeting to his thugs and calling them to go out and create havoc and anarchy as much as possible. Trump is right to go after the liberal self-hating enemies from within the White House which are the Obama left-overs and in America. They are sore loser Democratic Party of America haters and anti-Semitic Israel hating Jihadists and communists that seek the demise of America but will fail big time and will pay for their crimes against the American people and Israel.
and the 11th thing you need to know.....Hillary lost
Our new, so called President, is wrong on just about everything. It's been reported he finally finds evidence of 3 Million illegal votes underneath ObamaÃ‚Â’s Kenyan Birth Certificate In a White House vault.
Gosh, now if you can only show he had a Private Server hidden in a bathroom.
Crayon Cowboy. Just another clown looking for a circus. How many times are you going to repeat your fake news?
Trumps intent on giving the impression that he is a man of action, Trump spent his first week on the job issuing a stream of Presidential edicts: reining in regulations, approving oil pipelines, undermining the Affordable Care Act, freezing federal hiring, and pledging not to sign any more multilateral treaties. Every day seemed to bring a new display of chauvinism. But it was his executive order suspending entry to the United States for refugees and people from seven predominantly Muslim countries that provoked, for the second weekend in a row, a huge demonstration of opposition to his Presidency and all it stands for.
Trump is having trouble delivering the goods. At this point in his presidency, Barack Obama had far more nominees both named and confirmed, and he had passed the stimulus bill, the Lily Ledbetter Act, and a massive expansion of the ChildrenÂ’s Health Insurance Program. As of today, Trump hasnÂ’t signed any major legislation, and none seems close to his desk. Republicans are beginning to doubt that Obamacare gets replaced or a major tax reform bill gets passed at all.
And some people are blaming him for doing things Obama already was planning to do like the raid on a terrorist group.
Stick in the mud Republicans are sabotaging Mr Trump and he has traitors that are pretending to be on his side leaking information to be used against him. The American people put him in and many Republicans got in on his coat tails. They had better get with The program if they don't want to be seen as vindictive people who are deceptive.
