10 Things to Know for Thursday

10 Things to Know for Thursday

There are 4 comments on the News Times story from 11 hrs ago, titled 10 Things to Know for Thursday. In it, News Times reports that:

Activists and protesters with the National Center for Transgender Equality rally in front of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in Washington, after the Department of Education and the Justice Department announce plans to overturn the school guidance on protecting transgender students. less Activists and protesters with the National Center for Transgender Equality rally in front of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in Washington, after the Department of Education and the Justice ... more This image provided by NASA/JPL-Caltech shows an artist's conception of what the surface of the exoplanet TRAPPIST-1f may look like, based on available data about its diameter, mass and distances from the host star.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#1 10 hrs ago
Almost all the signs being used in the sudden protests the same day as the change of policy were printed long ago. These are protests in waiting and have nothing to do with "transgender kids." The whole concept of sexualizing kids to believe they are something different than what they are is a made up narrative more interested in the sexualizing, than any rights. This focus on children is an evolution of the LGBT agenda to influence society to give them more available targets for their lascivious, predatory natures.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#2 5 hrs ago
It all started with legalizing gay marriage. That set a legal precedent for alternative lifestyles as genetic in nature and not a choice.

Wrong assumptions will always get the wrong results. Fix it or don't fix it.

Tick tock. Tick tock. Still waiting on those jobs.....
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#3 5 hrs ago
..and folks, they're censoring everything on the next door transgender thread.

Topix is mainstream media. Probably going to block anonymous posters again soon.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

113

Location hidden
#4 4 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Almost all the signs being used in the sudden protests the same day as the change of policy were printed long ago. These are protests in waiting and have nothing to do with "transgender kids." The whole concept of sexualizing kids to believe they are something different than what they are is a made up narrative more interested in the sexualizing, than any rights. This focus on children is an evolution of the LGBT agenda to influence society to give them more available targets for their lascivious, predatory natures.
Soros Money
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 2 min inbred Genius 1,431
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 2 min Into The Night 36,353
News DNC race tight as Democrats seek gains against ... 3 min Dee Dee Dee 15
News Donald Trump Is Mentally Ill According to Petit... 4 min TRUMP has DEMENTIA 31
News Investigations into Russia to continue after Fl... 4 min Chilli J 253
News US, Mexico at odds over deportation as top offi... 4 min USA Today 16
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 5 min RushFan666 403
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 8 min MANCHILD TRUMP 5,881
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 9 min District 1 237,649
News Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn r... 10 min Just Think 468
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 54 min Rico from East Lo... 412,831
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 hr Deport Sassy 258,910
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,239 • Total comments across all topics: 279,089,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC