1 dead, 5 injured after plane hits houses in California
One person was killed and five were injured when a small plane crashed into two homes Monday evening in Riverside shortly after taking off from a nearby airport, leaving fiery wreckage that nearly destroyed one of the homes, officials said. Four people were aboard the plane, and two of the victims were pulled from one of the burning homes, Riverside Fire Department Capt.
