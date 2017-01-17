With no deal on convicted killer, police slam US-Cuba pact
The head of New Jersey's state police has criticized a law enforcement deal reached between the U.S. and Cuba, because it doesn't require the return of a woman convicted of killing a state trooper. Col. Rick Fuentes said Thursday that the information-sharing agreement announced this week burned Barack Obama's last opportunity to negotiate for the return of fugitives including Joanne Chesimard before he leaves office.
