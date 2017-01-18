WikiLeaksa Julian Assange retreats from extradition pledge
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange retreated from his pledge to accept extradition to the U.S. if Chelsea Manning was granted clemency, arguing Wednesday via his lawyers that what he was really asking for was an immediate pardon for the ex-Army analyst. It was only last week that Assange raised eyebrows across the internet when he appeared to offer himself up as a kind of swap for Manning, the former private convicted of leaking the hundreds of thousands of documents that made WikiLeaks a household name.
#1 14 hrs ago
Yeah, I didn't think so.
Since: Apr 09
20,039
Location hidden
#2 9 hrs ago
I liar and a coward.
Not even remotely shocking news.
#3 8 hrs ago
Assange's mistake was to back a petulant gay. Too much of the information posted just hurt U.S. security. It was not whistleblower information. It was simply anti-US. The informant was under military oath and the final presidential act of Obama only shows his genuinely communistic tendencies.
