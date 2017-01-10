White privilege' essay contest ruffles upscale Conn. town
When the town sponsored a student essay contest on the topic of white privilege, it was intended to provoke discussion in this wealthy, overwhelmingly white community on Connecticut's Gold Coast. Contest organizers have been surprised by the reaction from some who say the question wrongly suggests race plays into the good life enjoyed in Westport.
#1 11 hrs ago
There has been an extremely unbalanced Black Privilege in America, that has been abused and misused to deny White people job placement and job advancement. Instead, unqualified Blacks have been given position, not only because they are Black, but sometimes, because they will cause havoc and destruction if they don't get their undeserved placements. Claims of White Supremacy, or privilege are ludicrous and unfounded. Blacks have been given inordinate opportunity to advance and all that has happened is the insane idea that mixbreeding with Whites will solve the racial divides imposed from lunatic activists like Obama. Both Black and White were making good progress in America and then the Democrats focused on telling Blacks they were deprived, even as great numbers of Blacks were becoming Doctors, Nurses and other professionals. The Democrat Communist attempts to constantly tell Blacks they are disadvantaged has kept them disadvantaged, at least those convinced by Democrats for Fifty some years their lot in life is public aid and aborting their babies.
#2 10 hrs ago
Blacks been kept down on the plantation by Democrats, academia, and the liberal press for over fifty years in order to fuel their agenda.
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
#3 10 hrs ago
Many blacks have developed as anyone else and the world does not see them black but as citizens. People like Ben Carson, Condi Rice, West, factory workers, salesmen/women.........it's how you carry yourself, get an education and walk with no chip on your shoulder. Success wipes away the perceptions that cause racial issues. You must look at the individual, not the race.
#4 10 hrs ago
Obviously Westport is a very racist city.
#5 10 hrs ago
Nah. If you wanna see real racism go to the inner city in most big cities where the white slaves are kept by the black pimps.
#6 8 hrs ago
My sincerest condolences.
It must be rough living where you are surrounded by communists and black people with jobs.
#7 1 hr ago
Blacks have been suffering under the empty promises of Democrats from a kind of Stockholm Syndrome. Ever since LBJ's failed "Great Society" and RFK's failed "War On Poverty".
#8 1 hr ago
#9 1 hr ago
It's time to quit the drugs and prostitution and be somebody.
The real problem is that many see no reason to work when they can make bad gotten money.
Hard work is avoided by many.
What can be done about that when their leaders do not preach how to work hard and how to live right?
#11 10 min ago
